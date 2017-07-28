AUCTION: Childcare building for sale in Boyne Island

The property has a 10-year lease to Affinity Education Group to 2024.

ALTHOUGH the building housing Riverstone Rise Early Learning Journey in Boyne Island is for sale, the centre is not going anywhere.

Commercial property agency, Burgess Rawson, has taken on the listing of the "prime positioned” childcare property.

Situated at 6 Corimba Parade, Boyne Island, the property has a 10-year lease to Affinity Education Group to 2024, with four further 5-year options to 2044.

The property features an impressive 104 place, purpose-built facility that was constructed in 2013 with a 635 sqm five-room full service centre situated and positioned on 2,289 sqm elevated site.

Producing a net income of approximately $202,475 p.a, + GST with annual CPI increases in place, it is securely leased to the tenants who pay 100% of the outgoings including land tax.

Burgess Rawson Queensland selling agent Jamie Dewe said were are a lot of factors that highlighted this as great commercial investment for potential buyers.

"The Gladstone region is diverse in its economic base, making the region one of the most resilient in Queensland,” he said.

"Boyne Island and Tannum Sands are essentially outer suburbs of Gladstone, providing further commercial and residential hubs for the region.”

Mr Dewe said the appealing factors of the property include the minimum 4% annual rental increase plus 'ratchet' provision at the option which he said meant rent could not decrease.

"It's a great opportunity to secure a higher yielding regional investment in an extremely popular asset class,” he said.

The property will be auctioned off at the company's next Melbourne Portfolio Auction on August 9 at Melbourne's Crown Casino.