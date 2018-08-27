Auckland St car race turns ugly with one person in hospital

A 26-YEAR-OLD female driver was transported to Gladstone hospital last night after a terrifying single-vehicle incident between Auckland St and Yarroon St in Central Gladstone.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported that the woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was in a stable condition after crashing her 2017 Hyundai station wagon.

Queensland Police Service said they were called to the scene around 6.50pm and are still investigating.

It is believed the female driver was among a number of cars driving at an excessive speed on Auckland St when she was forced to swerve which caused the vehicle to lose control, go airborne and crash down an embankment.

The car was found upside down.