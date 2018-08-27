Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
Police crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times Tessa Mapstone
News

Auckland St car race turns ugly with one person in hospital

Hannah Sbeghen
by
27th Aug 2018 8:17 AM

A 26-YEAR-OLD female driver was transported to Gladstone hospital last night after a terrifying single-vehicle incident between Auckland St and Yarroon St in Central Gladstone.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported that the woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was in a stable condition after crashing her 2017 Hyundai station wagon.

Queensland Police Service said they were called to the scene around 6.50pm and are still investigating.

It is believed the female driver was among a number of cars driving at an excessive speed on Auckland St when she was forced to swerve which caused the vehicle to lose control, go airborne and crash down an embankment.

The car was found upside down.

accident car crash car racing hospital
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Lease puts Gladstone's bowls club expansion on back-burner

    Lease puts Gladstone's bowls club expansion on back-burner

    News Gladstone Bowls Club disappointed by Council lease decision with offer much less than expected.

    Gladstone man's mobility chair taken for joy ride and dumped

    Gladstone man's mobility chair taken for joy ride and dumped

    News The father of two relies on the $9000 mobility chair daily

    Amazing video: Mt Larcom boarding kennel property on market

    Amazing video: Mt Larcom boarding kennel property on market

    News EVER wanted to quit your job, escape to the countryside?

    Window of Gladstone MP's office smashed

    Window of Gladstone MP's office smashed

    News A few "bad eggs” are ruining the region's reputation

    Local Partners