Auckland Point gets multimillion-dollar upgrade

A MULTI-MILLION fender upgrade at Auckland Point Terminal is expected to increase shipping operations and allow larger bulk carriers to visit the port in the future.

A MULTI-MILLION fender upgrade at Auckland Point Terminal is expected to increase shipping operations and allow larger bulk carriers to visit the port in the future.

A MULTI-MILLION fender upgrade at Auckland Point Terminal is expected to increase shipping operations and allow larger bulk carriers to visit the port in the future.

The project will include new marine pylons, buffer and securing equipment to replace the old structure and extend the life one of Gladstone’s oldest wharves.

Gladstone Ports Corporation acting CEO Craig Walker said GPC’s vision was to diversify and future-proof the port and the region.

“The fender upgrade is part of several improvement projects set to develop and support the economic growth of the region,” Mr Walker said.

“Our Auckland Point wharves continue to be used for importing and exporting commodities like dry bulk, general cargo, grain, containers and bulk liquids and these upgrades will accelerate what we do and sustain our operations into the future.”

Mr Walker said it was an exciting opportunity for the port, with the work expected to commence in March next year.

The six-million-dollar project is just one of the upgrades planned for Auckland Point Berth 1, wharf strengthening is also in the pipeline.

Auckland Point Wharf 1 was Gladstone’s central coal export facility, exporting coal from Moura to Japan in the 1950s before coal exports relocated to RG Tanna Coal Terminal.

Earlier this year, two ship loaders were decommissioned from the Auckland Point wharf after more than 100-years of service between them.

The Wharf is now a prominent feature of East Shores 1B.