Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A MULTI-MILLION fender upgrade at Auckland Point Terminal is expected to increase shipping operations and allow larger bulk carriers to visit the port in the future.
A MULTI-MILLION fender upgrade at Auckland Point Terminal is expected to increase shipping operations and allow larger bulk carriers to visit the port in the future.
News

Auckland Point gets multimillion-dollar upgrade

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MULTI-MILLION fender upgrade at Auckland Point Terminal is expected to increase shipping operations and allow larger bulk carriers to visit the port in the future.

The project will include new marine pylons, buffer and securing equipment to replace the old structure and extend the life one of Gladstone’s oldest wharves.

Gladstone Ports Corporation acting CEO Craig Walker said GPC’s vision was to diversify and future-proof the port and the region.

“The fender upgrade is part of several improvement projects set to develop and support the economic growth of the region,” Mr Walker said.

“Our Auckland Point wharves continue to be used for importing and exporting commodities like dry bulk, general cargo, grain, containers and bulk liquids and these upgrades will accelerate what we do and sustain our operations into the future.”

Mr Walker said it was an exciting opportunity for the port, with the work expected to commence in March next year.

The six-million-dollar project is just one of the upgrades planned for Auckland Point Berth 1, wharf strengthening is also in the pipeline.

Auckland Point Wharf 1 was Gladstone’s central coal export facility, exporting coal from Moura to Japan in the 1950s before coal exports relocated to RG Tanna Coal Terminal.

Earlier this year, two ship loaders were decommissioned from the Auckland Point wharf after more than 100-years of service between them.

The Wharf is now a prominent feature of East Shores 1B.

auckland point auckland point terminal gladstone ports corporation bursaries
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Singer Helen Reddy dead at 78

    Singer Helen Reddy dead at 78
    • 30th Sep 2020 11:48 AM
    4 new COVID cases in NSW

    4 new COVID cases in NSW
    • 30th Sep 2020 11:20 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police raid underway at Gladstone home

        Premium Content Police raid underway at Gladstone home

        Crime A number of police cars are on the scene with multiple detectives and officers

        IN COURT: 10 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 10 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September...

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 29.

        Great Barrier Reef health check gets A+

        Premium Content Great Barrier Reef health check gets A+

        News Why blaming destruction of the reef on farmers is “bloody unfair”