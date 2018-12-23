'Attract great things': Council firms up oval hire fees

NEW DEAL: Gladstone Rugby League president Richard Duff pictured at Marley Brown Oval in early April.

NEW DEAL: Gladstone Rugby League president Richard Duff pictured at Marley Brown Oval in early April. Matt Taylor GLA210218DUFF

CHARGES to host rock concerts and shows at Marley Brown Oval have been firmed up as management of hiring for the facility changes hands.

Gladstone Regional Council last week endorsed fees and charges for the hire of the Clinton field as it takes over its management from Gladstone Rugby League.

Event hosts will be charged $6500 for ground hire, $300-$1200 for site preparation and $200-$1500 for cleanup.

The 1000-seat outdoor facility has previously played host to the Hotter than Hell festival, Jimmy Barnes, Pete Murray and Hilltop Hoods.

Gladstone Rugby League president Richard Duff said the potential for the facility was even greater with the council now handling event hire. "It's a magnificent facility that is under-utilised,” Mr Duff said.

"With the resources the council have they can attract great things.”

Previously Gladstone Rugby League volunteers handled hiring the facility out for events.

The fees and charges were set at council's last general meeting of the year on Tuesday.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor spoke of his time playing on the field and said it was important to ensure the facility's main use as a sporting field was not forgotten.

"Having rock concerts on Marley Brown oval doesn't warm my heart at all,” Cr Trevor said.

"Once you put 1000 people on that field, inevitably there's going to be damage.”

Council employees involved in managing and attracting shows to the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre will be responsible for the oval hire.

General manager strategy and transformation Carly Quinn said events would be held outside football season, and the agreement included fees for site preparation and post-cleaning work.

Council's acting events manager Kim Roberts said the new figures had taken into consideration ongoing maintenance costs and upgrades to make it a "safe and easily usable space” for events.

Mr Duff said while there was always some damage to the field, it was always repairable.

"Upkeep of the grounds is actually easier when it's used more because everything is opened up and cleaned,” he said.

"Otherwise it'd be more or less mothballed outside the season.

"It's great vision from the council to encompass the field under the GECC.”

The next event to be held on Marley Brown Oval will be Hotter than Hell - featuring Spider Bait, Shihad and Magic Dirt - in January.