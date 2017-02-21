Attention Class of '79: Gladstone State High School's 40 year reunion

THERE is no secret to keeping friendship alive for decades, but it is something these class mates continue to cherish.

Sandra Campbell (nee Watkins) left Gladstone State High School in Year 10 in 1977 and is organising the school's 40 year reunion to be held late April.

"There's lots of years of friendship between primary school and high school,” Mrs Campbell said.

"I've got friends coming from Sydney, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast.” Using the opportunity to catch up with friends and share old tales, Mrs Campbell said it will be great hearing the stories about their lives.

"One couple fell pregnant when they were 16 and got married and they're still together,” she said.

BLAST FROM PAST: Students from 1979 Gladstone State High School are holding their 40th school reunion and invite all classmates. Contributed.

The school reunion is not limited to students, with teachers invited as well.

Mrs Campbell said the students had a good relationship with their teachers.

"We got on so well with teachers back then,” she said. Although the students did not have mobile phones when they graduated, Mrs Campbell said it is one reason their communication remained so strong.

"Grade 10 was different to what it is now,” she said. "We communicated a bit more and we all looked out for each other.”

130 former students were reunited at the 15th school reunion where 40 people have sent RSVPs to the 40 year reunion.

"I'm just hoping we'll hear from a lot more people, if I get 50-60 that would be great,” Mrs Campbell said.

The reunion will be held at Rocksalt in Gladstone from 6pm, Saturday 29 followed by a recovery day on Sunday at the Gladstone Yacht Club.

"There will be a lot of laughs,” Mrs Campbell said. "A lot of people said to me I haven't changed, we're all the same.”

Contact sandra-campbell@hotmail.com if you know someone who graduated in 1977, 1978 or 1979 from Gladstone State High School.