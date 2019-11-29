Attenborough, ScUber attracts UK tourists to Heron

United Kingdom tourists Keith Godfrey, Karen Bentley and Dave Irwin spent three days at Heron Island after seeing the island featured on David Attenborough's Blue Planet documentary and Scuber coverage.

WATCHING David Attenborough explore the reef off Heron Island was all the promotion a group of English tourists needed to add the island to their holiday bucket list.

In Australia for a medical conference in Melbourne earlier this month, Karen Bentley, Keith Godfrey and Dave Irwin couldn't pass up the opportunity to explore the Southern Great Barrier Reef while down under.

"My friend researched (Heron) and we figured if it was good enough for David Attenborough it's definitely good enough for us," Ms Bentley said.

An example of international marketing paying off, Ms Bentley said they also saw coverage of the ScUber - the world's first ride-sharing submarine which was launched at Heron Island by national and international media in May.

The trio spent three days at Heron Island.