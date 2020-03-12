Menu
A Polaris 90cc quad bike similar to the one stolen at Duffys Forest on Thursday
Attempted sale of stolen quad at road house

Kerri-Anne Mesner
11th Mar 2020 3:30 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON man tried to sell a stolen quad bike at a Miriam Vale road house.

Christopher Ian Pattison Fitchen, 36, pleaded guilty on March 10 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing tainted property.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police became aware of a transaction underway at the Miriam Vale road house on February 13 and approached Fitchen.

She said Fitchen first told police he was selling the quad bike for a friend.

Ms King said police checks revealed a red Polaris quad bike had been stolen from Emu Park on February 6 and the owner was able to provide a speedo estimate that was very close to the one Fitchen was trying to sell, along with a description of damage on the bike.

She said Fitchen then told police he had purchased the bike at a garage sale "four to six weeks" prior and pointed out the address on a map.

Ms King said police spoke with the residents at that location who denied ever having a garage sale.

Defence lawyer Casparus Schoeman said Fitchen had worked for the same company for 10 years prior to a car accident in April which left him with spine and knee injuries.

He said the father of three was setting up his own business where he could manage his work around his injuries.

Fitchen was fined $800 and no conviction was recorded.

