Attacker just wanted to ‘drown his sorrows’

A FATHER of two was “drowning his sorrows” when he attempted to seriously assault a police officer.

Clinton John Koch, 35, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to serious assault of a police officer and five other charges, including wilful damage of police property and trespass.

The court was told that on September 21 about 11.15pm police were conducting random breath tests near the Tannum Sands Hotel when Koch yelled at the police “why the f--- are you pulling over someone for doing two kilometres over the limit” and “why don’t you find a real f---ing job?”.

Koch was told to move on but continued to swear at police before being told he was under arrest.

Koch ran away and jumped a fence into a yard to avoid being apprehended.

The court was told Koch ­attempted to kick police and “narrowly” avoided the head of one of the officers. He continued to kick and headbutt police.

While being transported to the watch-house in a police vehicle, Koch laid on the floor and kicked a perspex panel, causing it to crack.

At the watch-house he attempted to strike another officer in the head with his elbow.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Koch moved to Gladstone a year ago to escape stressful family matters in Western Australia.

She said Koch’s family issues were taking an “extreme toll emotionally”.

“His intention is always just to drown his sorrows,” Ms Ditchfield said.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella told Koch if he was “stupid enough to commit more offences towards police” he deserved to go to jail.

“This should be the biggest wake-up call you’ve ever experienced in your life,” Mr Kinsella said.

Koch was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment after serving three days in custody and was immediately suspended and given 12 months’ probation.

A conviction was recorded.