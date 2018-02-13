PLANE CRASH: Safety Bureau won't investigate Gladstone incident

WINDY DAY: The light plane which crashed during takeoff at Gladstone Airport.

THE Australian Transport Safety Bureau has determined it will not conduct an investigation into a light plane crash that caused two flights to be diverted from Gladstone Airport on Sunday evening.

The plane involved in the incident, a six-seater Cessna A185F Skywagon, was taking off from Gladstone at about 4pm with two people on board when strong winds caused it to crash into the runway, severely damaging its right wing and closing the runway for almost three hours.

Both people in the plane escaped without injury.

Qantas flight QF2342 from Brisbane, due to arrive in Gladstone at 5.20pm, was diverted to Rockhampton, with people on board being bussed down to Gladstone and arriving about 8pm.

An earlier Alliance Airlines flight due to land at 4.10pm is also understood to have been diverted.

A Gladstone Airport Corporation representative yesterday said the plane's removal from the airport was still "being assessed" and it would now be up to the owner as to what became of the plane.

An online search lists the aircraft as registered to a business based in Tully in the Cassowary Coast Region.

However a representative of the business told The Observer the plane had been sold to a "New Zealand entity" about a month ago, and the former owners had only heard about the crash yesterday.

Gladstone was not the only airport experiencing difficulties on Sunday evening - a Boeing 717 was diverted to Gladstone after the runway reopened later that evening due to poor weather in Brisbane.