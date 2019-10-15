Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: The Australian Taxation Office has applied to wind-up the Jondaryan Hotel.
FILE PHOTO: The Australian Taxation Office has applied to wind-up the Jondaryan Hotel.
News

ATO applies to wind up iconic country pub

Matthew Newton
15th Oct 2019 1:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Australian Taxation Office has applied to the Federal Court to wind up the operation of an iconic regional pub.

Solicitors for the ATO filed a wind-up application against Cookleah Pty Ltd, the trading entity of the Jondaryan Hotel, on August 29.

The hotel has been owned and run by former Origin great Terry Cook since 1998.

A hearing was set down for October 4, but that was adjourned to October 25.

When contacted by The Chronicle about the court case, Mr Cook said he did not wish to comment.

The Chronicle understands Cookleah Pty Ltd is currently in negotiations with the ATO over the matter.

Cook was one of the Maroons' "Neville Nobodies", the nickname given to the rag-tag 1995 team coached by Paul "Fatty" Vautin that caused one of the biggest upsets in Origin history.

After pulling off a stunning 2-0 victory in the first game, the team went on to clean sweep the series against a Blues team full of Kangaroos stars.

cookleah pty ltd jondaryan jondaryan hotel pub toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Drunk bikini model's high-heel attack on cops

    premium_icon Drunk bikini model's high-heel attack on cops

    Crime A former Gladstone bikini model kicked and screamed as she was loaded into a cop car in a drunken outburst towards police who were trying to help her.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    Budget is keeping things cool with new truck

    premium_icon Budget is keeping things cool with new truck

    News Budget Gladstone has a ‘cool’ new addition to its growing fleet of rentals.

    B2B donates $26k to Gladstone schools

    premium_icon B2B donates $26k to Gladstone schools

    Community Find out which schools were the top five fundraisers.