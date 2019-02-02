‘Biggest flaw’ with new ATAR system

AN INTERSTATE school leaver who completed her ATAR said the score's biggest flaw was how almost all students never understood the scaling system.

Sophie O'Reilly, who left her home in Sydney to study a Bachelor of Urban Development at Queensland University of Technology, said she knew first-hand how effective the ATAR system was.

From Year 10 onwards, she said 99 per cent of students were never able to fully understand how the ATAR system was scaled, no matter how many times teachers attempted to justify and explain.

"If you spent every waking hour of your two senior years studying for the moment of the precious ATAR release, wouldn't you want your marks to reflect your work, and your work only?" Ms O'Reilly said.

"We were reminded that this is not the case.

"Attend the top five performing schools in the state with an average student body ATAR of 98.55, and then compare it to a school with 350 students … including 100 students who have no intention in attending Uni.

"At my school, we were constantly reminded that yes, there will be students who will 'scale down' my marks significantly if they fail to try."

Ms O'Reilly said she didn't believe the ATAR system was efficient at her high school, but managed to graduate with a desired score to start her next step at university.

During school, she was told by teachers to choose the subjects you are interested in, rather than subjects that would "scale well".

"In the end, I was one of those who listened and performed significantly well because of it, even if they were considered "easy subjects".

She studied advanced English, advanced mathematics, studies of religion 2, Earth and environmental science, visual arts and geography.

"Ever since leaving high school, there has been an ongoing debate between my 'smarter friends' on whether I performed better due to selecting my subjects in a smarter matter," she said.

"The exam block held a sense of seriousness in the name, forcing you to try significantly harder than the exams you simply sat in class to perform.

"For most students, they (exams) were a dreaded one to two weeks."

She also told The Courier-Mail when applying for degrees in Queensland, the cut-off for university seemed much lower than in NSW.

"I believe it is a fairer system enforcing the ATAR into Queensland," she said.

"Speaking to various students who underwent secondary studies in Queensland, it evidently is clear that the exam process before University was a much more relaxed one."