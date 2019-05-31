'At the epicentre': Premier says hydrogen can be next LNG

ALL SMILES: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk enjoys a lighter moment with Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and Minister for State Development Cameron Dick at Northern Oil Refinery to announce the Queensland Government's new $19-million Queensland Hydrogen Industry Strategy 2019-2024.

ALL SMILES: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk enjoys a lighter moment with Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and Minister for State Development Cameron Dick at Northern Oil Refinery to announce the Queensland Government's new $19-million Queensland Hydrogen Industry Strategy 2019-2024. Matt Taylor GLA300519PREM

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk believes the state - with Gladstone "at the epicentre" - is well positioned to capitalise on the emerging hydrogen industry after the release of a new $19-million hydrogen strategy.

The Premier, who visited Northern Oil Refinery yesterday with Minister for State Development Cameron Dick, even went as far as to say the hydrogen industry could deliver "tens of thousands of jobs" for the state.

It comes after the Premier signed a Memorandum of Understanding with resources investment group Japan Oil, Gas and Metals Corp to include continued co-operation developing hydrogen.

The Queensland Hydrogen Industry Strategy 2019-2024 focuses on five areas: supporting innovation, facilitating private investment, effective policy frameworks, building community awareness and facilitating skills development.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick at Northern Oil Refinery to announce the Queensland Government's new hydrogen plan. Matt Taylor GLA300519PREM

The premier compared hydrogen's potential with the LNG industry, something Gladstone is well versed in.

"Gladstone helped Queensland deliver the LNG industry (and) Gladstone can be at the epicentre of delivering the hydrogen industry in Queensland as well," Ms Palaszczuk said.

" In Queensland we were able to produce the LNG industry where you've got $60 billion worth of investment on Curtis Island. "This hydrogen investment strategy means Queensland can be the gateway for hydrogen for all of Australia.

"If we can continue to develop and work with Northern Oil, CSIRO and really develop this industry, we have the potential to export hydrogen to the Asia-Pacific region.

"Japan is absolutely wanting to partner with Queensland. This has been very clear with the conversations I've had with key industry stakeholders in Japan.

"If we can really secure this industry this is the equivalent of the LNG. So we are talking tens of thousands of jobs because of the scale-up that will be needed for industrial plants and the transportation. "We are gearing up for this and Japan has very clear targets - they are working on bringing the price down and other countries are utilising hydrogen at the moment and Queensland stands on the cusp."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at Northern Oil Refinery to announce the Queensland Government's new hydrogen plan. Matt Taylor GLA300519PREM

Mr Dick said the state's investment - $15 million of which will support an industry development fund - will ensure the growth of the industry.

"Our five-year plan will help drive the development of an economically sustainable and competitive hydrogen industry in Queensland, creating more highly skilled jobs and export opportunities," Mr Dick said.

"Hydrogen is the energy wave of the future and we are going to ride it in Queensland to create more jobs.

"Hydrogen also has the potential to create a large number of jobs in regional Queensland. In a city like Gladstone there is enormous potential for hydrogen to be produced and exported."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at Northern Oil Refinery. Matt Taylor GLA300519PREM

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said the city was well prepared to meet the needs of the hydrogen industry.

" We know we are sending our workers all over Australia to do construction jobs and we want to bring our workers home.

"We want to make sure those people who live in Gladstone have job opportunities right here in this area.

"This hydrogen strategy will certainly develop this industry in the future which means those people can come home to their families."

To view the Queensland Hydrogen Industry Strategy 2019-2024, visit dsdmip.qld.gov.au/hydrogen.