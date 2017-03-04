'Extremely troubling' but QAL boss reassures his own workers

REFINERY WORKERS TOLD: The decision has minimal impact for QAL, according to its general manager.

QUEENSLAND Alumina Refinery workers have been reassured curtailment at Boyne Smelter Ltd will not impact their job security.

After months of negotiations with power generators, BSL has announced it could not reach an agreement to replace its position on the spot market for 14% of its electricity load.

Boyne Smelter, one of Australia's largest aluminium refineries, receives alumina from Gladstone-based Queensland Alumina.

The curtailment will reduce its alumina needs by 160,000 tonnes.

Queensland Alumina Ltd general manager, Mike Dunstan said, "The announcement to curtail production, while extremely troubling for BSL and the Gladstone community, will have minimal impact for QAL".

"The quality of our alumina will allow any portion no longer required by BSL to be sold on the open market."