'At least you're honest': Woman smokes 10 cones the night before

A GLADSTONE woman who was brutally honest in the courtroom today told the magistrate she had smoked 10 cones using a bong before getting behind the wheel.

Joanne Karen Bonham pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said on January 29 at 1.25pm Bonham was pulled over by police for a static roadside drug test.

She returned a positive reading for the drug cannabis.

Bonham appeared unrepresented in court, and told Acting Magistrate Neil Cavaring that she had smoked "10 cones” the night prior.

"Well, at least you're honest, I guess,” Mr Lavaring said.

"Most people would say they only had one cone or one drink.”

Bonham said not having a license would make her life difficult as she lived 10km out of Agnes Water.

Mr Lavaring ordered Bonham to pay a $400 fine, and disqualified her license for one month.