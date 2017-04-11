29°
News

'At least you're honest': Woman smokes 10 cones the night before

Sarah Barnham
| 11th Apr 2017 7:52 AM
BRUTALLY HONEST: Agnes Water woman Joanne Bonham told the Acting Gladstone Magistrate she had smoked 10 cones the night before getting behind the wheel.
BRUTALLY HONEST: Agnes Water woman Joanne Bonham told the Acting Gladstone Magistrate she had smoked 10 cones the night before getting behind the wheel.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GLADSTONE woman who was brutally honest in the courtroom today told the magistrate she had smoked 10 cones using a bong before getting behind the wheel.

Joanne Karen Bonham pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said on January 29 at 1.25pm Bonham was pulled over by police for a static roadside drug test.

She returned a positive reading for the drug cannabis.

Bonham appeared unrepresented in court, and told Acting Magistrate Neil Cavaring that she had smoked "10 cones” the night prior.

"Well, at least you're honest, I guess,” Mr Lavaring said.

"Most people would say they only had one cone or one drink.”

Bonham said not having a license would make her life difficult as she lived 10km out of Agnes Water.

Mr Lavaring ordered Bonham to pay a $400 fine, and disqualified her license for one month.

Gladstone Observer
Young man with gun flees from police into Calliope bush

Young man with gun flees from police into Calliope bush

The man pulled a sharp turn and sped through a Calliope street, putting pedestrians and children on bikes at risk.

NightOwl to open new store near Bunnings

Gladstone Central shopping centre is on the market including the cinema, spotlight, NightOwl and Subway.

A NightOwl centre is coming to Clinton.

Local talent set to shine on centre stage

LOCAL TALENT: Hayley Marsten will be judging the Santos GLNG and 4CC's Talent Quest tonight at the Gladstone Harbour Festival and performing later that night.

'Nervous energy': locals get ready to compete in talent quest.

Loaded bunnies: Tannum's most indulgent Easter treat?

Blend Cafe owner Holly Ferris is bringing Easter cheer to the cafe with Blend's bunny shakes.

Is this Easter drink the most decadent Easter treat yet?

Local Partners

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

THE good news is, you shouldn't be paying any more for your fruit and vegies, despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

'Terrifying': Gladstone mum sheds light on teenage struggles

Macallister, 6, Matilda, 10 Olivia, 13, William and Shelley Old.

'Proven to work': 5 tips for talking to teens

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Local talent set to shine on centre stage

Homegrown singing sensation Hayley Marsten's first step to success was standing centre stage at the Gladstone Harbour Festival.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Quantum leap for Samsung's new QLED range

The new Samsung QLED range, Q9 version.

Samsung's new range of televisions proves bigger can be better

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

A return to the dance studio

Thomas Lacey, Dena Kaplan and Keiynan Lonsdale in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

Aussie film maker returns to his roots after US success

Great First Home With N.B.N. Connection..!

12 Sturt Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $320,000

If you have been looking for a new home with N.B.N. connection at an affordable price then i think i may have found the home for you..! There has been a...

Major Price Reduction - Relocated Owner Wants This Home Sold Immediately..!

6 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 $399,000

If you have been looking for the right home to hit the market that would be a great place to raise your family then I challenge you to find a better value for...

Solid Low-set Brick Home With A Great Outdoor Living Area

12 Yellowpatch Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $200,000

I have always been a fan of low-set brick homes and I am delighted to introduce 12 Yellowpatch Avenue to the market, as I believe this home is going to be...

Contemporary Family Abode with Heated Pool &amp; Shed

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 NOW $549,000

The owners have finished their refurbishments and this home is now available for inspection, so if you have been waiting for the prices to come down to a very...

Great Family Home With Teenager&#39;s Retreat

9 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you have been waiting for a unique home to hit the market with great views and style then I think this may well be the home that you have been waiting for. It...

Top Floor Apartment With Great Ocean Views

24/20 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 2 1 1 $142,000

Now is the time to secure unique properties in Gladstone, and this beach-side property is sure to be popular with discerning buyers looking to make the most of the...

EXECUTIVE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER TELINA AREA...QUALITY BUILD...POOL and SOLAR!

2 Dorado Court, Telina 4680

House 4 2 3 $589,000

Every now and then a property comes along that has it all, and this is it. Situated in the popular suburb of Telina, this impeccably presented 275m2 executive...

Double Delight - On Acreage!

179 Chamberlain Road, Burua 4680

House 5 3 14 AUCTION

Situated on approximately 48.56 hectares (or approx. 120 acres) this delightful property has a lot to offer. There are two separate residences located on the...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $399,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.....PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY...WON&#39;T LAST LONG!!!

68 Kin Kora Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $235,000

Located in a fantastic position in Kin Kora is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey block base and cladded home that will win over the entire...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

17 Gladstone region family homes under $400K for sale

5 Kauri Dr, Kin Kora is on the market.

A list of family homes all under $400K.

Loaded interstate investors buy Gladstone motel for $2.36M

Gladstone Palms Motor Inn.

New owners can expect a net income of $300K a year.

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!