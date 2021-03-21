Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people are in a critical condition after the crash.
Two people are in a critical condition after the crash.
News

At least one killed on Qld roads

by Thomas Morgan, Nilsson Jones
21st Mar 2021 8:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

At least one person has died after several serious accidents on Queensland roads on Sunday.

Two patients were described as being in a critical condition and three more were injured after a serious crash on the D'Aguilar Highway Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Bracalba, west of Caboolture, at 3.47pm.

Two patients were taken to Caboolture Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service said critical care paramedics were among those at the scene.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the crash involved three vehicles and traffic was heavily impacted.

A second serious crash happened at the intersection of Coonarr and Goodwin roads, Kinkuna. Drivers were warned to avoid the area as the road was blocked following the two-vehicle crash.

Police later confirmed at least one person had died on Queensland roads on Sunday and were to issue details Sunday night. The condition of several other patients had not been released.

More to come.

Originally published as At least one killed on Qld roads

More Stories

crash emergency queensland road toll tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Claim your share of Gladstone’s $26.34m in lost super

        Premium Content Claim your share of Gladstone’s $26.34m in lost super

        News In the Gladstone region, 6064 accounts hold $26.34m in lost and unused superannuation.

        Women’s CQ Premier League competition kicks off

        Premium Content Women’s CQ Premier League competition kicks off

        News Gladstone Women’s first division 2020 premiers Central FC took on Rockhampton’s...

        Gladstone’s ratepayers cough up $12.9m in overdue rates

        Premium Content Gladstone’s ratepayers cough up $12.9m in overdue rates

        News Gladstone Regional Council’s outstanding rates of $14.2 million is the best level...

        Last week for Regional Arts and Development applications

        Premium Content Last week for Regional Arts and Development applications

        News The fund promotes the role and value of arts, culture and heritage as key drivers...