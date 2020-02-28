‘At least 20 years’: Woman’s dedication to clean-up

Lynda Casey has been part of NRG's Clean Up Australia Day event for roughly 20 years. Pictured with children Emma Casey (now McGrath) and Luke Casey in the early 2000s

Lynda Casey has been part of NRG's Clean Up Australia Day event for roughly 20 years. Pictured with children Emma Casey (now McGrath) and Luke Casey in the early 2000s

FOR 30 years, NRG’s employees and their families have bent down to pick up rubbish and keep our region clean for Clean Up Australia Day.

Lynda Casey will be part of the clean up crew on Sunday in what has become a yearly tradition for the purchasing officer.

“I’m going to say it’s at least 20 years that I’ve been doing it,” Ms Casey said.

“I don’t know the year I started but my kids were quite small. They’re adults now.”

Lynda Casey Darren Ross and Ross Kohn after an NRG Clean Up Australia Day event in the 2000s

Ms Casey said it was important to keep the region tidy and she had seen a slight decline in the amount of rubbish around the NRG clean up area in the past couple of decades.

“I think it’s decreased a bit but it depends where you’re cleaning,” she said.

“It hasn’t dropped as much as I would like.”

Throughout the years, Ms Casey said it was the same kind of rubbish that stood out.

“There’s always heaps of rubbish which is quite sad. It’s frustrating seeing it,” she said.

Takeaway containers, cans and bottles dominate collections.

“There are a lot of cigarette butts but they’re usually quite hard to pick up, especially after rain,” she said.

“And sometimes we find pillows and stuff like that.

“We find some unusual things.”

Lynda Casey, Pauline Sagnol, Jodie Patchett, Megan Lutton, Mark booth and Emma Welch from NRG are all ready for Clean Up Australia Day

On Sunday, Ms Casey and the rest of the NRG participants will pick up rubbish around the main roads near the power station.

“Hopefully, people see what we’re doing and decide not to throw their rubbish out of their car,” Ms Casey said. “It’s not hard to keep your rubbish in your car and when you get home, put it in the bin instead of throwing it out the window.”

Emma Welch and Megan Lutton from NRG are ready for Clean Up Australia Day

So far, Ms Casey said NRG had 12 people registered for the clean up, a large decline from earlier years.

According to an NRG newsletter from 2011, 108 people took part, and 75 in 2004.

“I hope a few more people pick up the bags and help out,” Ms Casey said.