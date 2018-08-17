At Bedrock restorations Barney can 'yabba dabba' do it

HOT RODS: Brent 'Barney' Beecroft outside his new business Bedrock Chassis and Restorations.

BRENT 'Barney' Beecroft loves old cars so much he decided to quit his job and open his own shop restoring them.

"I've been working on cars for years," he said.

"I rebuilt an FC Holden in 1978 when I was 16, and I've still got it.

"Over the years I've probably restored nearly 30 cars, and finally thought I wanted to follow my passion full time.

"It was a big decision to make."

Mr Beecroft and his wife Lynne set up Bedrock Chassis and Restorations in Boyne Island.

"Mainly we build from the ground up," he said.

"The chassis is made out of plate and it goes out the door as a rolling car.

"We do fabricate what we can in house, we've got guillotines, folders, rollers and we make all our panels, chassis and bodies.

"The only thing we don't do is painting and upholstery, we source that out to people, it's a very special field.

Mr Beecroft said one of his projects is a project car that's been sitting in a shed for nine years.

"The bloke's wife told him to get it running or get rid of it," he said.

"We'll make that happen."

The shops official grand opening is on Sunday August 26, 2018 from 10 am to 5pm at 2 Dennis St Boyne Island.

For more information see next Tuesday's Better Business pages in The Observer.