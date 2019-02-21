Christmas Island ‘permanent detention’ warning

A legal loophole in the medevac bill has left the government without the power to return asylum seekers to Manus Island or Nauru. Picture: Kym Smith

LABOR has hit back at claims a "legal loophole" in the controversial medevac laws will make it a "one-way ticket" off Manus Island and Nauru as the government warns asylum seekers will be "permanently detained" on Christmas Island.

Attorney-General Christian Porter warned asylum seekers would be permanently detained on the remote Australian territory this morning thanks to a legal loophole which has left the government without the power to return asylum seekers to Manus Island or Nauru.

Authorities are now working "very hard and fast" to upgrade facilities on the remote island, which reportedly has just six hospital beds, in preparation for a flood of medical transfers, Mr Porter said.

He declined to release the Solicitor-General's legal advice this morning which outlines the loophole.

Mr Porter also indicated the government wouldn't add extra sitting days for parliament to fix the law, which Labor, the Greens and the crossbench rushed through last week.

Labor's immigration spokesman Shayne Neumann dismissed the legal advice today, saying there had been no change to the system of returns for asylum seekers.

"If a person is transferred to Australia for temporary medical treatment, we will return them to Manus or Nauru once doctors advise they have completed medical treatment," Mr Neumann told News Corp.

"This is a desperate distraction from a government trying anything to hide from its scandals and from bowing down to the big banks."

Indonesian intelligence suggests people smugglers are trying to source cheap vessels from this busy shipyard on the north Java coast. Picture: Ardiles Rante/News Corp Australia

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced last week he would re-open the Christmas Island detention centre, at a cost of $1.3 billion to taxpayers, in response to security agency concerns that the medevac laws could prompt people smugglers to restart their trade.

"In effect the bad drafting of these laws means it is a one-way ticket and people would be permanently detained on Christmas Island," Mr Porter said in an interview with ABC News Breakfast this morning.

Attorney-General Christian Porter was looking at alternative measures, rather than drafting an amendment to fix the law. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas

Asked why the loophole hadn't been spotted last week, Mr Porter said the Coalition had opposed the law and warned there would be unintended consequences.

He said the government was now looking for "any other power" that might allow the government to return people, rather than drafting an amendment to fix the law.

Mr Porter said he would release "a summary of the basic structure of the advice" but not the full legal advice.

"We don't want our advice used against us in litigation if we find some way to return people to Manus and Nauru," he said.