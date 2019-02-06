‘Sick’ asylum seekers game system to stay in Australia

Almost 900 boat people who were medically transferred to Australia from Manus Island and Nauru for treatment of ailments as simple as constipation have never returned to the offshore processing centres.

Government sources told The Daily Telegraph most have taken advantage of Australia's legal system to block their return following the end of their treatment.

Asylum seekers applying to remain after medical transfer is a key reason the government believes independent MP Kerryn Phelps' plan to grant medical transfers with a sign off from just two doctors will effectively end offshore processing as a key component of our ­nation's border security.

Cases include a then-30-year-old man transferred to Australia in 2014 to treat a kidney stone. He never ­returned to detention and remains in Australia as one of hundreds who have launched legal proceedings in the Federal Court after arriving on Australian soil.

Close to half of the asylum seekers who have come to Australia because of medical transfers were simply accompanying family members and not sick themselves, but never returned.

Just some of the cases.

Other cases among the 895 individuals transferred to Australia include a 44-year-old man who was transferred in 2014 for a CAT scan of his pelvis. He ­remains in the country more than four years later.

A 19-year-old Iranian woman who international doctors demanded be medically evacuated in October last year was treated for what turned out to be constipation. She is also still in Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison doesn’t want crossbenchers backing Kerryn Phelps’ plan. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Acree

Kerryn Phelps plan is to grant medical transfers with a sign off from just two doctors. Picture: Tim Hunter

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is desperately trying to convince key crossbenchers not to back Professor Phelps' proposal, which passed the Senate with Labor's support in the final day of parliament.

It will make it even easier for those in detention to get to Australia, where they will be able to launch a lengthy legal bid to remain.

The government had been set for a historic defeat in the House of Representatives next week over the plan.

Mr Morrison unveiled a new panel to review transfers in a bid to satisfy Labor and key crossbenchers that it was acting on the issue and stave off a defeat.

Mr Morrison warned in a letter this week that Professor Phelps' plan would "effectively end offshore processing as a useful component of our border protection regime".

"The reason that the amendments passed by the Senate will end offshore processing is simply that they take the final decision of who comes to Australia out of the hands of elected government of this country," he said.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said the government has been "sensible" in its handling of medical transfers.

He said the plan to allow "any two random doctors to bring everybody from Manus and Nauru to Australia overnight is a guarantee to boats restarting".

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said the government has been “sensible” in its handling of medical transfers. Picture: AAP Image/David Clark

"The people smugglers would see that as a complete capitulation, but (Bill) Shorten seems to be the only one who doesn't realise his position is dangerous. It's Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard all over again."

Home Affairs boss Mike Pezzullo previously told a Senate hearing that treatment in Australia was the last resort and not first preference - even when it was cheaper - because once on Australian soil, refugees ­almost always begin legal proceedings to prevent them being returned.

"We can't readily and easily return people back to Nauru. Regrettably, this ­becomes a medico-legal issue, almost, or a legal-medical issue is perhaps a better formulation," he said.