ASX strong rebound mirrors ‘wild swings’

The Australian sharemarket jumped sharply on Tuesday to recoup most of the losses suffered in the previous session, in line with wild swings seen in overseas markets.

The S&P/ASX200 closed 1.48 per cent higher at 7342.2 while the All Ordinaries Index jumped 1.44 per cent to 7592.7.

That compares to a big plunge of more than 1.8 per cent on both indices on Monday.

“After yesterday’s brutal selloff, the ASX 200 has bounced back strongly today with almost all sectors firmly in the green,” OMG chief executive Ivan Tchourilov said.

“The market’s still extremely temperamental, which was evident in yesterday’s price action.

“We’ve basically recovered most of those losses today which is a good sign, but also indicates volatility is starting to increase and may continue to make its presence felt in the coming months.”



CommSec analyst James Tao said there had been “pretty wild swings” on global markets and the Australian market was no different.

US stocks rose overnight, clawing back some of the previous week’s steep losses, as investors brushed aside concerns about a Federal Reserve official flagging interest rates may be hiked sooner than expected, Ord Minnett said.

Investors were trying to digest the commentary in a bid to get clues as to what the trajectory could be for interest rate rises in coming years, as well as the “easing of monetary policy that we’ve seen due to Covid-19”, Mr Tao said.

On the local bourse, some of the best rebounds were in financials and resources, he added.



After slumping more than 5 per cent on Monday, Commonwealth Bank put on 2.21 per cent to $100.23.

ANZ appreciated 2.14 per cent to $28.68, National Australia Bank added 1.17 per cent to $26.73, Westpac strengthened 1.76 per cent to $26.61 and Bank of Queensland rallied 5.47 per cent to $9.26.

Bank of Queensland announced on Monday the Treasurer had cleared its acquisition of ME Bank, "a key step in our strategy to be a compelling alternative to the big banks".

Despite the iron ore price sinking about 5 per cent overnight, Rio Tinto gained 1.62 per cent to $121.99, BHP lifted 2.35 per cent to $46.68 and Fortescue rose 2.6 per cent to $22.38.

“There was certainly some concerns about Chinese demand for steel, which impacts demand for iron ore,” Mr Tao said.



Lithium miner Pilbara Minerals jumped 7.4 per cent to $1.45 and diversified miner IGO Ltd leapt 6.22 per cent to $7.52 after announcing all regulatory requirements to form a new lithium joint venture with China’s Tianqi had been satisfied.

The joint venture would initially focus on commissioning Train 1 at the Kwinana lithium hydroxide refinery south of Perth as well as work with partner Albemarle on expansion opportunities at the Greenbushes lithium mine, chief executive Peter Bradford said.

“Demand for high quality spodumene and lithium hydroxide has increased significantly over recent months, promising strong returns to our shareholders as this trend, driven by global decarbonisation and electric vehicle demand, continues into the future,” he said.

In the energy sector, Santos jumped 3.17 per cent to $7.48 and Woodside improved 2.5 per cent to $23.34.

In the energy sector, Santos jumped 3.17 per cent to $7.48 and Woodside improved 2.5 per cent to $23.34.

Buy-now-pay-later provider Openpay soared 17.02 per cent to $1.65 after announcing it will acquire Payment Assist, a leading BNPL provider to the UK automotive sector.

“The stock has had a treacherous past few months with the share price down more than 50 per cent since the high reached in February – and down more than 65 per cent from all-time highs reached last year, so it’s had a lot of making up to do,” Mr Tchourilov said.

“It’s a good result for shareholders today but is an increasingly tough space to be in unless you’re a well-established global player like Afterpay or Zip Co – which is clearly the outcome Openpay is trying to achieve.”

Afterpay put on 1.63 per cent to $119.12 while Zip slipped 1.58 per cent to $8.08.

Medicinal cannabis business Little Green Pharma surged 10.77 per cent to 72 cents after announcing the acquisition of a cultivation and production facility in Denmark.

Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting is taking a 10 per cent stake in Little Green Pharma.

It also revealed firm commitments to raise about $27m from existing investors, including a $15m pledge from Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting, which will hold more than 10 per cent of the company after the share placement.

Another strong performer was Redbubble, which prints graphics on-demand on items such as mugs and T-shirts, surging 6.75 per cent to $3.48.

Washington H Soul Pattinson unveiled a merger with Milton Corporation, with managing director Todd Barlow saying it would bring together “two of Australia’s great investment companies to create a $10 billion group with enhanced liquidity, diversification and access to a broad range of asset classes”.

Shares in Washington H Soul Pattinson lifted 0.83 per cent to $30.50 while Milton shares rocketed 16 per cent to $5.80.



The Aussie dollar was fetching 75.13 US cents, 54.07 British pence and 63.12 Euro cents in afternoon trade.

