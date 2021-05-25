ASX rallies in four-day winning streak

The Australian sharemarket rose for the fourth straight day. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Nikki Short

The Australian sharemarket rose for the fourth straight day after a positive lead from Wall Street, with Commonwealth Bank hitting a fresh record and miners performing strongly despite weaker iron ore prices.

The S&P/ASX200 closed 0.98 per cent higher at 7115.2 while the All Ordinaries Index gained 1 per cent to 7349.1.

CommSec analyst James Tao said the US market improved amid easing concerns about inflation and all sectors excluding utilities gained ground on the local bourse.

OMG chief executive Ivan Tchourilov said materials stocks were strongest, with BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue doing the heavy lifting.

Rio Tinto rose 1.63 per cent to $121.45, BHP put on 1.3 per cent to $47.48 and Fortescue lifted 1.64 per cent to $21.72.

“Even with iron ore sinking below $US200 per metric ton for the first time in several weeks, the major players in the space are still having a solid day, which indicates investors aren’t overly concerned with the pullback, and still see value in well-established, cashed-up producers,” Mr Tchourilov said.

CBA lifted 0.88 per cent to $99.63 after reaching $99.65 in intraday trade.

ANZ appreciated 1.03 per cent to $28.45, National Australia Bank added 0.86 per cent to $26.88 and Westpac firmed 0.85 per cent to $26.20.

Commonwealth Bank shares are nudging $100. Picture: David Clark

Recent listing Airtasker successfully completed a $20.7m institutional placement, which was well received by the market, with shares in the gig economy marketplace soaring 12.04 per cent to $1.21 after emerging from a trading halt.

“There was a lot of interest and support for the stock in the primary market, which has flowed through to the secondary market, so a good result for both new and existing shareholders,” Mr Tchourilov said.

Airtasker plans to use the funds to acquire local services marketplace Zaarly to accelerate its expansion in the US.

Other strong performers included online job ads company Seek, up 4.68 per cent at $30.21, caresales.com, which jumped 5.11 per cent to $18.52, and realestate.com.au owner REA Group, which is majority owned by the publisher of this title, News Corp.

REA shares firmed 3 per cent to $159.85.

Another solid performer was online retailer Kogan, which leapt 6.6 per cent to $10.64.

“It’s certainly rebounding from last Friday’s big fall,” Mr Tao said.

The plunge was sparked by Kogan saying its inventories remained high after it doubled in size amid the Covid-19 online shopping boom and would take months to clear.

Airtasker is expanding in the US after a stellar ASX debut in March. Pictured are CEO Tim Fung and chair James Spenceley. Picture: Ryan Osland

Cancer therapies firm Imugene surged 12.35 per cent to 45.5 cents after reporting its chairman and chief executive had increased their stakes in the company.

Construction and mining services company CIMIC announced it sought to acquire the shares in its 59.11 per cent-held investment Devine Ltd for about $15.6m.

Shares in CIMIC were up 1.13 per cent at $21.46.

Devine said it would evaluate the offer of 24 cents per share, sending its shares rocketing a whopping 95.83 per cent to 23.5 cents.

Building materials giant James Hardie held an investor day in Chicago, outlining its goal to shift from being a fibre cement producer to a premier, consumer-branded company “that offers endless design possibilities to exteriors and interiors of the home”.

“We came away from James Hardie’s investor day with increased confidence in the company’s runway for growth and opportunities to drive margin improvement,” RBA Capital Markets said.

“We view James Hardie as well positioned to take advantage of its new capacity in an exceptionally strong US housing environment.”

Shares in the company inched one cent lower to $41.29.

Plenti, which provides loans for cars, renovations and green projects, reported its results for the year to March 31, showing its total loan portfolio grew by 61 per cent to $615m.

Its shares slipped 2.07 per cent to $1.18.

Another non-bank lender, Pepper Money, made a weak ASX debut, with its shares dropping 9.69 per cent to $2.61.

Gold producers were weaker, with Resolute Mining slumping 6.3 per cent to 59.5 cents, Evolution Mining backtracking 0.76 per cent to $5.23, Northern Star sliding 0.44 per cent to $11.31 and Newcrest shedding 0.42 per cent to $28.40.

The Aussie dollar was buying 77.72 US cents, 54.7 British pence and 63.45 Euro cents in afternoon trade.

Originally published as ASX rallies in four-day winning streak