'Astounding': Gladstone shoppers' big message to IKEA

PEOPLE power in Gladstone has reached a new height, forcing a furniture giant to open an online warehouse in the city.

After IKEA announced it would open online pick-up depots in Rockhampton, Mackay, Cairns and Townsville, Gladstone residents made it known they felt left out.

EARLIER | Furniture giant IKEA reveals Gladstone warehouse location

On Friday the company announced it would expand the Queensland depot roll out to include Gladstone, and it'll open by April 19.

The decision was made after an "astounding" amount of interest poured from Gladstone with residents phoning the company's call centre asking for a warehouse in our region.

IKEA's Australia Multichannel manager Michael Donath said they had an "astounding" amount of interest from our region.

"The decision to bring an IKEA online warehouse to Gladstone was in response to interest from an Observer article," Mr Donath said.

"We had calls come in to our call centre for the warehouse to come to Gladstone.

"We've had a lot of interest across north Queensland, at all of the sites ... The interest in Gladstone has been astounding."

The warehouse will be at 19 Bensted St, Callemondah.

Mr Donath said they would use a Queensland company to handle deliveries and man the warehouses.

He said it was "very possible" Gladstone job seekers could be employed by the courier company at the Callemondah online depot.

The online depot roll out is the company's biggest north Queensland investment.

A sample of IKEA's new Stockholm collection. IKEA

Mr Donath said the company expects north Queensland to soon make 20% of its total online purchases.

But the expansion will be solely online, for the time being, with no immediate plans to open a store in north Queensland.

"We have lots of family members of IKEA in north Queensland and they've been pleading for a store for a long time," he said.

"Supporting regions that haven't had access is an important part of our strategy moving forward.

"E-Commerce and online delivery is our focus at the moment."

The furniture company opened its first online depot points in Tasmania in 2015.

How to shop:

Customers wanting to shop online should visit www.ikea.com.au

Shoppers can browse and add products to a shopping list before selecting their preferred pick up location from the drop down options

Customers will then be directed to a secure online payment system to finalise their purchase

The cost for the online shopping service starts from $59 and is dependent on the size of the order