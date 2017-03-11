Free money advice worker you can trust for locals doing it tough

GLADSTONE will soon be home to a new financial resilience worker as part of the Queensland Government's $25 million financial resilience program.

The Financial Resilience and Inclusion Action Plan, announced in the 2015-16 budget, was designed to give people a helping hand to take control of their fiscal future.

It will help Queenslanders to respond to financial stresses, personal issues and cost of living pressures.

DOING IS TOUGH? You will soon be able to receive free financial advice from an adviser with no vested interests. David Nielsen

Member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher said the program would be a huge help to any Gladstone residents who needed a little extra advice in order to take control of their own financial destiny.

"With any financial advice, the most important thing is knowing whether or not you can trust it," Mr Butcher said.

"Far too often the people giving the advice are more focussed on what's good for them instead of what's good for their clients.

"The financial resilience program will deliver advice and education people can rely on.

"The new worker for Gladstone will be provided by Anglicare CQ."

Additional emergency financial relief will also be provided, with more than $250,000 available in Queensland.

Mr Butcher encouraged anyone who might need some help to call Anglicare on 46728220.