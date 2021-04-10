Assistance for farmers at Boyne Valley information day

Central Queensland Primary Producers battling life on the land can look forward to assistance this week, as multiple agencies including Aussie Helpers descend on the Boyne Valley.

The assistance comes after farmers have battled volatile commodity prices, international trade tensions and recession, all while recovering from seven years of devastating drought.

This Thursday, April 15, representatives from Aussie Helpers, Gladstone Regional Council, the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and the Salvation Army will be at Ubobo CWA Hall offering help and advice.

Aussie Helpers CEO Tash Kocks said while farmers can be extremely proud people, they should never be ashamed of asking for help.

Aussie Helpers can assist farmers financially, emotionally and physically.

“While farmers are typically very resilient, they are also super proud, and always say there is someone worse off than they are,” she said.

“But I think more and more are reaching out now, they are learning to say it’s ok to say we need a bit of help.

“We pride ourselves on going and meeting farmers face-to-face, sitting down and having a cuppa and a chat.

“They might need some feed or water, but after chatting we discover they might need a plethora of other things they are just too proud to ask for.”

Ms Kocks said Aussie Helpers, along with the other agencies visiting Ubobo, can provide an array of assistance.

“We help farmers out financially, emotionally and physically,” she said.

“Not only do we provide feed and water, we also provide anything from financial aid, to fixing a tractor, to mental health support.

“Anything a farmer requires, we try to assist with.”

Aussie Helpers was started more than 18-years-ago by an ex-cattle cattle farmer who endured drought and lost their farm.

“Because there was no one for them to turn to, they wanted to be able to help other farmers out,” Ms Kocks said.

Aussie Helpers, the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Gladstone Regional Council and the Salvation Army Moneycare will be at the Boyne Valley CWA Hall, Ubobo, on Thursday April 15, for a drought information day.

Despite recent rain around parts of Australia, Ms Kocks said many Central Queensland farms are still gripped by drought.

“Down in the Boyne Valley the farmers are all still suffering from drought conditions,” she said.

“Feed and water are the biggest issues and one thing we can definitely help out with is feed, because it’s so readily available at the moment.

“Plus providing financial assistance to those people who have got so far in debt, we just want to be able to take that pressure off them.

“We give farmers in need VISA gift cards, that way they can spend them on what they need to.”

The drought relief information session kicks off at 10am.

There will be experts available to assist with acquiring government grants, the CWA will provide morning tea and the Salvation Army a sausage sizzle lunch.

