CRIME STATS: Assault, burglary up in Gladstone, fraud down

CRIME STATS: Overall offence numbers fell in Gladstone in August, but assaults and burglaries were up from July. John Weekes

NEW crime figures from the Queensland Police Service have shown mixed results for Gladstone last month, with overall offence numbers down but assaults hitting their highest level since January.

Of the 22 incidents in August, half were in the least serious common assault category, while 10 were classed as serious assault and one was considered grievous, carrying the highest penalty.

The gradual rise in incidents this year mirrors a rise in assaults in Gladstone over the last four years, and at 155 for the year to date means Gladstone is on track to surpass last year's total of 229 incidents.

Burglaries were also up since July, with 28 unlawful entries - the most since March - though only one of those incidents involved violence in a dwelling.

Two incidents of arson also took place across the region last month, with a suspicious bushfire off Centenary Dr at Boyne Island on August 19 sparking a police investigation.

The other incident was much less serious - a small fire was lit at the bottom of a tree in Lions Park at Kin Kora before the offenders ran away.

While some might put those acts down to kids behaving badly, our adults were not faring much better, with public order offences at their highest rate in at least a year.

But the news wasn't all bad for the month, with overall offence numbers down for the month, from 422 to 389.

Only three incidents of fraud were recorded, the lowest in at least a year.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 13 14 44 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.