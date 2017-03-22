'Lost control': Gladstone dad admints he 'went too far'

A GLADSTONE father who rushed to a skate park after hearing his son had been in an altercation was charged for assaulting the other boy involved.

Gladstone Magistrates Court heard Jamie Lee Powell grabbed an 11-year-old boy by his shirt, "causing constriction", after the boy had allegedly assaulted his 13-year-old son.

Powell had been called to the Dawson Hwy skate park on November 27 last year, by another parent who had seen the altercation.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said Powell arrived to find his son shaken up and demanded to know; "Who touched my son?"

His son pointed the 11-year-old out to him.

Sgt Stevens said Powell told police he had intended to scare the boy, but not harm him.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said Powell was separated and had care of this three kids on that day.

She said her client confronted the other boy after seeing his son had bruising to his face.

"He momentarily lost control," Ms O'Gorman said.

"He accepts ... he went too far."

Powell pleaded guilty to the assault charge.

Magistrate Melanie Ho fined him $500.