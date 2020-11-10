Assassins on target in CQ Battle Royale 6

FLAG runner Leigh Vickerstaffe starred as the CQB Assassins dominated in CQ Battle Royale 6 at the weekend.

Twelve teams, including the highly fancied One Shot Crew from Townsville, took part in the showdown on a newly designed field at Callaghan Park on Sunday.

The Assassins were unstoppable as they cruised through to the three-game grand final, where they came up against Gladstone’s Kamikaze Squirrels.

They won the first game 20-2 and the second 15-7, establishing an unassailable lead that meant the third game was not played.

The victorious team was captained by Ricky Allen and included Damien Geyer and his son Nathaniel, Daniel Morris, Matt Collins and Vickerstaffe.

Damien said it was an epic victory, one which eclipsed the team’s previous win in February.

Twelve teams took part in CQ Battle Royale 6 hosted by CQ Blasters on Sunday. Photo: Jann Houley

“Normally it’s very close but we just had one of those days where everything went right,” he said.

“We literally didn’t have a fault.

“The one earlier in the year was a real battle but this one was just flawless.

“Our flag runner Leigh Vickerstaffe was outstanding. She was killing it all day, and made a big difference.

“She’s a little bit sore today... she really put her body on the line.”

Damien said the new field was well received by the competitors.

“It was an amazing weekend,” he said.

“This is our sixth one and it was by far the best we’ve had yet.

“It was very exciting and we had a lot of good feedback about the new field. It was so good to play on.”