Aspiring veterinarian opens heart as a foster carer 50+ animals

YOUNG STAR: Adele Bierman has been a foster carer for more than 50 animals. INSET: Adele was featured in The Observer on October 20. Mike Richards GLA030717RSPCA

TEENAGER Adele Bierman is the deserved recipient of the Gladstone Regional Council's 2018 Young Citizen of the Year award.

Adele won the Young Citizen of the Year award ahead of fellow nominee Kailee Butcher.

Academically a high achiever, and aiming to study veterinary science, Adele dedicated her time and diverted her energy to assist RSPCA Gladstone when she was medically unfit to complete her senior studies during last year.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett commended Adele on her outstanding involvement within the community despite facing her own health adversities.

"Adele has displayed exceptional volunteering efforts and has helped promote and fundraise for RSPCA Gladstone while also putting her hand up to organise one of the group's major annual fundraising initiatives in 2018."

In addition, Adele has been a foster carer for more than 50 animals and has concentrated her efforts on assisting animals that require extra care.

"Adele is an outstanding role model for other teenagers, continually puts others before herself, and displays a positive and mature attitude," Cr Burnett said.

"She has enthusiastically taken the opportunity to make a positive impact in her community and is highly deserving of the 2018 Young Citizen of the Year award."

Adele's hard work and dedication has earned her respect from her peers and enabled Adele to take on responsibilities not usually assigned to those her age.