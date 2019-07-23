Aspiring NRL star accused of sexual assault at party

Kurt De Luis has been bailed with strict conditions.

AN ASPIRING NRL star has been granted bail after being charged with the sexual assault of a Sydney teenager on the weekend.

Police allege Canterbury Cup player Kurt De Luis sexually assaulted the 18-year-old at a party in the early hours of Saturday morning at a home in Oatlands.

It's alleged De Luis and some other men invited the alleged victim and some other women back to the address after meeting them at a local hotel.

After receiving information about the alleged assault, detectives arrested a 23-year-old man at the Oatlands home yesterday morning.

He was taken to Castle Hill Police Station and charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, and four counts of sexually touching another person without consent.

Magistrate Andrew Miller granted De Luis bail on Tuesday with strict conditions including to report to police once daily, not to be absent from his residence between 7pm and 7am daily, not to consume alcohol or drugs, to surrender his passport and not to contact or go near the victim.

Mr Miller warned De Luis if he were to breach his bail conditions he would likely remain in custody until his case had been dealt with in court.

"This matter will not go to trial probably until late next year," he warned De Luis.

The matter has been adjourned until September 19.

While De Luis is yet to debut in the NRL, he featured in a preseason match for the Manly Sea Eagles playing at prop earlier this year.

His current side, Blacktown Workers, are the feeder team for the Manly Sea Eagles.