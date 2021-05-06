Aspiring lawyer turned child drug trafficker after life ‘fell apart’

A juvenile female drug trafficker, who hopes to become a lawyer, had 42 customers on her books when she was charged with the most serious drug offence last year.

The girl, now 18, was still a 17-year-old child when she committed the drug trafficking and when she pleaded guilty to four offences.

The teenager had been studying for a law degree at a southeast Queensland university, before she fell into drug use and trafficking, the Supreme Court heard.

It was a rare case of the sentencing of a child drug trafficker.

The maximum penalty for drug trafficking for an adult is 25 years' jail, but for a juvenile it is seven years' detention.

The girl was sentenced to three years' probation, with no conviction recorded.

The teen was arrested when police attended a disturbance at a Newmarket house in March last year, and found evidence of drug trafficking on her mobile phone.

Crown prosecutor Jane Shaw told the court the girl also had 32 grams of cannabis and 16.4 grams of psylocibin mushrooms, commonly known as "magic mushrooms" in foil packaging, tablets and drug paraphernalia.

Phone records show the teen passed on cannabis, MDMA and ‘magic mushrooms’. FILE PICTURE

Ms Shaw said the mobile phone analysis showed the girl had been trafficking in various drugs in February and March last year, including cannabis, MDMA and mushrooms.

She trafficked on her own behalf but also assisted two other drug dealers.

Ms Shaw said the girl, who then lived on the Gold Coast, would advertise and seek orders for the drugs on Snapchat and she had a base of 42 customers.

She was mainly a "street level" dealer, but she also sold larger amounts, including "pounds'' of cannabis and MDMA pills she sold for $25 each.

Ms Shaw said on one day in February last year the girl recorded sales of $930 and a profit of $160.

She said the girl made admissions to police and engaged in a restorative justice process before her sentence, attending counselling sessions.

The girl's defence counsel said she had excelled at school, despite a very difficult childhood, and had obtained a partial scholarship to a university.

She began her studies but then things "fell apart" when she met people who introduced her to drugs, the barrister said.

Witnessing the fatal stabbing of a friend then led her to drug addiction, the court heard.

Since being charged the teenager had deferred her university studies and moved to Brisbane, away from drug associates.

Justice Williams took into account the girl's lack of criminal history and the steps she had taken to get her life back on track.

Ms Shaw had submitted the girl should be given two years' detention with immediate release on a three-month conditional release order for trafficking and two years' probation for other offences.

On Wednesday, Justice Frances Williams sentenced the teenager to three years' probation, saying it would reflect the seriousness of the offending and offer her a longer period of support.

She was reprimanded for the other offences and convictions were not recorded.

Originally published as Aspiring lawyer turned child drug trafficker after life 'fell apart'