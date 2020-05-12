Aspiring actors to learn tricks of the trade

Learn Screen Acting Essentials Online from your home with Capricorn Film Festival

Learn Screen Acting Essentials Online from your home with Capricorn Film Festival

ASPIRING actors in the region have the opportunity to learn from four of Australia’s best acting tutors through a four-day online Screen Acting Essentials workshop in June.

The workshop, run by Capricorn Film Festival in partnership with the Regional Arts Development Fund and Livingstone Shire Council, will give participants the chance to learn practical screen and stage skills from leading industry tutors.

With social distancing restrictions still in place, the workshop will be held online each Saturday for three hours from June 6-27.

The course will focus on working in film and TV and is designed to demystify the actor’s process and to accommodate the needs of the beginner and theatre-based actors looking to delve into screen.

Capricorn Film Festival founder Luke Graham said he was excited to offer the educational course online, not just for Central Queensland but the rest of Australia.

“We hope this can be part of our organisational strategy moving forward,” Mr Graham said.

The workshop will be held via ZOOM, with participants learning from industry leaders.

Veteran actor and coach Philip Holder will run participants through the actor’s toolkit, bringing 40 years of experience to the course.

Tim Ross, famous for Wonderland, Harrow, Home and Away and Neighbours, will provide tips on preparing for auditions, building confidence and answering questions from participants in a Q&A session.

Voice coach Dianne Eden and feature film director and writer Andrew Lawrence will also share their expertise with participants.

The Regional Arts Development Fund is a Queensland Government and Livingstone Shire Council partnership program to support local arts and culture.

For ticketing or other information visit capricornfilmfestival.com.