Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Learn Screen Acting Essentials Online from your home with Capricorn Film Festival
Learn Screen Acting Essentials Online from your home with Capricorn Film Festival
News

Aspiring actors to learn tricks of the trade

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th May 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ASPIRING actors in the region have the opportunity to learn from four of Australia’s best acting tutors through a four-day online Screen Acting Essentials workshop in June.

The workshop, run by Capricorn Film Festival in partnership with the Regional Arts Development Fund and Livingstone Shire Council, will give participants the chance to learn practical screen and stage skills from leading industry tutors.

With social distancing restrictions still in place, the workshop will be held online each Saturday for three hours from June 6-27.

The course will focus on working in film and TV and is designed to demystify the actor’s process and to accommodate the needs of the beginner and theatre-based actors looking to delve into screen.

Capricorn Film Festival founder Luke Graham said he was excited to offer the educational course online, not just for Central Queensland but the rest of Australia.

“We hope this can be part of our organisational strategy moving forward,” Mr Graham said.

The workshop will be held via ZOOM, with participants learning from industry leaders.

Veteran actor and coach Philip Holder will run participants through the actor’s toolkit, bringing 40 years of experience to the course.

Tim Ross, famous for Wonderland, Harrow, Home and Away and Neighbours, will provide tips on preparing for auditions, building confidence and answering questions from participants in a Q&A session.

Voice coach Dianne Eden and feature film director and writer Andrew Lawrence will also share their expertise with participants.

The Regional Arts Development Fund is a Queensland Government and Livingstone Shire Council partnership program to support local arts and culture.

For ticketing or other information visit capricornfilmfestival.com.

capricorn film festival film and tv regional arts development fund screen acting
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jet skiers ordered back to shore in maritime blitz

        premium_icon Jet skiers ordered back to shore in maritime blitz

        News Officers issued 17 fines and inspected 80 vessels in blitz on Gladstone region waterways.

        Offender was just trying to train at the gym

        premium_icon Offender was just trying to train at the gym

        Crime The 30-year-old charged with trespass and wilful damage

        IN COURT: 32 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 32 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 12.

        Teen taken to Gladstone Hospital after car rollover

        premium_icon Teen taken to Gladstone Hospital after car rollover

        News A male teenager was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Burua last...