Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Banking Association CEO Anna Bligh has admited there was resistance to change in banks’ middle and even senior levels. Picture: Supplied
Australian Banking Association CEO Anna Bligh has admited there was resistance to change in banks’ middle and even senior levels. Picture: Supplied
News

‘Stubborn’ banks issued firm warning

by John Rolfe
14th Mar 2019 1:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The nation's top corporate cop doubts big bank bosses want to make services fair in the wake of the royal commission and vowed to take them to court to force change.

Australian Securities and Investments Commission head James Shipton also said it was time that people responsible for bringing fairness to financial services got out a dictionary and looked up what it meant.

"I'm still not convinced there's enough wherewithal and ownership by leaders of these financial institutions to … change their thinking so that they are thinking about fairness, welfare and financial wellbeing," Mr Shipton said during a panel discussion at the ACCC National Consumer Congress today.

ASIC chairman James Shipton said it was time that people responsible for bringing fairness to financial services got out a dictionary and looked up what it meant. Picture: AAP
ASIC chairman James Shipton said it was time that people responsible for bringing fairness to financial services got out a dictionary and looked up what it meant. Picture: AAP

He said senior bankers' anonymous comments in the press that "rogue regulators" were going off on a "frolic" were "counter-productive" and "destructive".

"It's not a frolic," Mr Shipton said. "We clearly have been given a mandate by the government, by the parliament and the royal commission to do our jobs.

"We all need to get on board, including them, to make the system fairer," Mr Shipton said.

Seated beside him on stage was Australian Bankers Association chief Anna Bligh who responded by admitting there was resistance to change in banks' middle and even senior levels but "people at the very, very top are up for it".

She said the media sometimes made their anonymous sources sound more senior than they really were.

Mr Shipton disputed that, saying "I know that these comments are coming from senior folk."

Another panellist, Australian Financial Complaints Authority ombudsman David Locke, said institutions were failing to respond to it a quarter of the time.

Mr Shipton said the recent royal commission had not created a "fairness obligation", just highlighted it. It was already in the law.

Until recently, the relevant part of the Corporations Act, section 912A, carried no penalty, he said. Now breaches can be punished with fines of more than $500 million.

"We really want to make good on 912A," Mr Shipton later told News Corp Australia.

Asked how he knew the anonymous criticisms were from senior bankers, he said: "I have good evidence. My sources inform me."

Mr Shipton said executives, industry advocates and regulators needed to get out a dictionary to get a common understanding of what fairness is.

"Then actually we'll know where to head to. At the moment we just throw round this word without actually giving it delineation and definition and that's actually going to lead us (into) traps."

asic court editors picks financial james shipton

Top Stories

    'He's very lucky to be alive': Man's 12m chainsaw fall

    premium_icon 'He's very lucky to be alive': Man's 12m chainsaw fall

    News An incident almost ended in tragedy as a chainsaw landed just a metre from a man, who fell 12m out of a tree.

    • 14th Mar 2019 1:13 PM
    Lawyer says client didn't know 'ornament' was real

    premium_icon Lawyer says client didn't know 'ornament' was real

    News The man claims he bought the skull at a market nearly 20 years ago

    Shocking claims against food franchise bosses

    premium_icon Shocking claims against food franchise bosses

    Business A scathing report on the franchise sector has been released

    • 14th Mar 2019 12:42 PM
    Gladstone region roadworks to avoid over coming months

    premium_icon Gladstone region roadworks to avoid over coming months

    News Department of Transport and Main Roads' current list of projects.