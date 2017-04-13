'Ashamed': Gladstone man, 21 stabs himself four times over cheating ex

AN EERY silence fell over the courtroom yesterday as the facts behind a brutal self-harm domestic violence case were read aloud by the police prosecutor.

A 21-year-old Gladstone man pleaded guilty to the Gladstone Magistrates Court Tuesday to one charge of contravention of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai said the offending took place at about 2.30am on March 16.

Mr Selvadurai said the man had found out his ex-partner had cheated on him when they were together.

The man was highly intoxicated at the time, Mr Selvadurai said, and finding out about the infidelity sent him into a drunken rage.

The court heard the man used a fork to stab himself in the arms multiple times, causing a large amount blood to pour from the wounds.

Then using an image and video sharing mobile application called Snapchat, he sent eight pictures of his injuries to his ex-partner, with abusive messages blaming her for the self-harm.

Some of the images had accompanying messages including, "look what you have f***ing done” and "I f***ing hate you, you f***ing sl*t.”

The man's ex-partner called the police and reported the messages and photographs.

Defence lawyer Axel Beard said his client had become very emotional upon hearing his ex-partner had cheated on him, and those feelings, combined with alcohol, caused him to become depressed.

He said in hindsight, his client wasn't sure why he did it, but was now enrolled in an alcohol counselling program to help him combat a drinking problem.

Mr Beard said his client was currently studying a degree in music at the James Cook University.

Acting Gladstone Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke said the behaviour was "outrageous”.

"You must be embarrassed and ashamed of your actions,” Mr Clarke said.

"But I understand that there are some underlying issues that caused you to do what you did.

"Drinking alcohol, and hearing about your ex-partner's infidelity had you feeling down.”

Mr Clarke placed the man on a good behaviour bond for four months.