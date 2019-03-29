Menu
Australian Open Tennis. Day 9. Petra Kvitova vs Ash Barty. Ash Barty serves 1st set . Pic: Michael Klein
Tennis

Barty fights on to claim biggest career final berth

29th Mar 2019 9:44 AM

The Barty Party is in full flow in Miami where Australia's No 1 women's player has beaten Anett Kontaveit to reach the biggest final of her career.

It was clinical from Barty who remained composed throughout the clash despite having to recover from being break point down in both sets to win 6-3, 6-3 in a total of 77 minutes not including the four hours of rain delays that hampered the clash.

She will play the winner of Simona Halep vs Karolina Pliskova in the final.

The result caps off an incredible week for the Australian who on Monday made her debut in the world's top 10.

anett kontaveit ash barty miami open wta
News Corp Australia

