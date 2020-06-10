Asbestos traces at council facility labelled low risk

LOW RISK: Gladstone Regional Council has issued a statement saying asbestos traces found at the Derby St storage area should not be a public concern.

GLADSTONE Regional Council has found traces of asbestos fibres at its Derby St storage area.

In February, a licensed contractor tested material on the site and found no traces of asbestos fibres or friable asbestos in the soil.

Further testing undertaken in May identified bonded and friable asbestos-containing materials and trace asbestos fibres within stockpiled soil, while asbestos fibres were also found in parts of the drying beds.

Upon receiving report of those findings, council closed the storage area and reported the findings to its employees and unions, along with the Department of Environment and Science and Department of Natural Resources Mines and Energy.

Based on soil and air testing, the specialist consultant has indicated that there is a low risk of people being exposed to airborne asbestos fibres above levels deemed acceptable by Safe Work Australia.

Gladstone Regional Council CEO Leisa Dowling said interim controls were in place for management of the site, and council would arrange for the safe removal of the affected stockpile and remediation works for the drying beds.

“Gladstone Regional Council is working with the relevant experts and authorities, including the Department of Environment and Science, in order to remove the asbestos fibres from the Derby St pad,” Ms Dowling said.

“Council adopts a transparent approach to our communications and understand there may be

concerns with respect to this discovery.

“Employee and community safety and the health of our environment remain council’s priority.”