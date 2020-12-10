Asbestos found in floor of Gladstone region school

A SCHOOL in the Gladstone region has issued a notice to parents this week warning asbestos may be present in the flooring of one of its buildings.

Boyne Island State School principal Michael Hurst sent the note to parents on December 8.

The Observer is trying to find out when the asbestos was listed in the Built Environment Materials Information Register and when the school discovered it in the register.

“I am writing to advise you that I was required to temporarily restrict access to the

records storeroom of A Block (A4) due to damaged floor coverings,” Mr Hurst wrote.

“The school’s Built Environment Materials Information Register (BEMIR) indicates that

the floor sheeting have an underlay and glue that may contain asbestos.”

Mr Hurst told parents the area had been professionally cleaned.

“A professional clean was undertaken and repairs are to be made,” he said.

“The area was restricted until a clearance was provided for its reuse.

“These precautions will ensure that all students and staff are kept safely away from the

area.”

Mr Hurst stressed that student and staff safety was a priority.

“As you would be aware I take the issue of student and staff safety very seriously.

“I believe that the partnership we share as a school community means that it is important to

keep everyone informed in order to minimise concern.

“Please do not hesitate to contact me on (07) 4979 9333 if you have further queries

on this matter.”

A Queensland Department of Education spokeswoman said the department placed the highest priority on the health, safety and wellbeing of students and staff.

“Queensland state schools and department-owned facilities operate under clear and concise

departmental procedures to safely manage asbestos,” the spokeswoman said.

“Boyne Island State School temporarily restricted access to the records storeroom of A Block

(A4) due to damaged floor coverings, discovered during preparation for some renovations.

“The school’s Built Environment Materials Information Register (BEMIR) indicated that

the floor sheeting had underlay that is assumed to contain asbestos.”

The spokeswoman said this incident was managed in accordance with the department’s Asbestos Management Plan.

“Access to the storeroom was restricted until a hygienic clean was undertaken and a

clearance for safe reoccupation was provided,” the spokeswoman said.

“Asbestos management is a worldwide issue, with its use common from the 1940s until the

late 1980s.

“The department continues to take the advice of the specialist consultants,

contractors and technical experts around this matter.”

For more information about the department’s management of asbestos visit the website.

