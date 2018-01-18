How to stay safe this summer: Fireys spark up a conversation

Bushfire Safety Officer Craig Adams and Aera Training Support Officer Daniel SchneiderHeat, fire, flood and cyclone awareness and preparation.

AS WE start to come out of a busy wildfire season, officers at the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Gladstone Area office have warned locals to stay alert despite this week's cooler days.

"We've been very lucky in Gladstone this season," acting Inspector Craig Adams said.

"But our biggest risk now is property owners doing storm burning after they get significant rain.

"It's a timely reminder for landowners that any fire bigger than two metres in any direction, whether its sideways or up and down, needs a fire permit."

To obtain a free fire permit, go to www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

Machinery is another major risk when it comes to wildfires.

"Cutting equipment, grinders, whipper snippers, dozers, portable welders ... make sure when you are using them you have firefighter equipment nearby because all it takes is a blade to hit a rock and start a spark," training support officer Daniel Schneider said.

"This time of year the sun is quite potent, the humidity affects fire behaviour and quite recently we've gone through a bit of heatwave conditions."

The officers said some things people should do to be prepared for wildfires was:

To make sure their property was identifiable and accessible

To have adequate fire equipment (a portable water supply with a pump and hose)

To have a bushfire survival plan (a fire blanket, another exit, a first aid kit, water, a backup place for your animals if you relocate)

And to stay tuned to the radio and/or the QFES website and social media

"Look out for your neighbours and be mindful ... everyone's got the obligation of stopping wildfires," Insp Adams said.