As blood streamed from her face, community rushed to help

Canoe Point was the location where an unidentified woman sustained facial and skull fractures.

Canoe Point was the location where an unidentified woman sustained facial and skull fractures. Brenda Strong GLA170412CANO

AN UNIDENTIFIED woman received serious facial and head fractures when she fell while walking her dog at Canoe Point on Wednesday.

Her partner's daughter took to social media to thank members of the Boyne/Tannum community who stepped in to help.

Deardrie Keleher, principal of PRD Nationwide Tannum Sands, said two of her staff members rushed to the woman's aid after one of them noticed her on Bruce Avenue with blood streaming from her face.

Deardrie Keleher said she was proud of her staff's response to the emergency. contributed

"Beth and Laura rushed down the street to find the dazed woman refusing help, unaware of the extent of the injuries she'd sustained," Ms Keleher said.

"Laura's got a bit of a background in medical and (when she saw her) she knew straight away the woman had broken her nose."

"The lady had left her phone at Canoe Point, she didn't know where she was or what town she was in.

"Laura was able to see the collar on the dog and contacted (Gladstone Regional) Council."

She convinced council to provide the partner's contact details so he could be notified.

"Had my girls not gone the extra mile, no one would know who she was and where she'd come from, Ms Keleher said.

The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance with a badly injured knee, internal bleeding and multiple facial and head fractures. Her current condition is unknown but it is believed she is having further tests today.

Her partner's daughter said the woman had "just wanted to get home" but she wanted to thank all those who helped her.

Personally I'd love to thank the wonderful ladies from PRD ... and also Say Espresso and the other passers-by" she said.

Ms Keleher said a neighbour brought the woman a chair and someone else got her water.

"It shows the good community spirit in Boyne/Tannum," she said.

"I was very proud of my staff, I just said I'm glad you got up and went and did it - that's what it's all about isn't it?"