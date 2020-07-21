Menu
Arvo beers lead to Ninja Warrior entry

Matt Taylor
by and MATT TAYLOR
21st Jul 2020 6:52 AM
A challenge from mates over a couple of afternoon beers was all the ammo Irishman Paul Culloty needed to apply for this year's Australian Ninja Warrior.

The loveable larrikin from Bluewater is a cattle truck driver by day and ninja by night, drawing upon his extensive sporting abilities from mountain biking to football to make it on the show.

"I have a bit of a different story being Irish over here, carting livestock all around the place with road trains - it's a bit different to your ­average ninja," he said.

"My training was all over the place … like chasing cows all day, doing pull ups on the back of the trailer."

It's the first time on the show for the Townsville hopeful ,who's not only carrying the weight of the city but the weight of his country and brand new daughter, Corah.

She was born days before Culloty made the trip to Melbourne for trials to be on the show, with Corah and wife Aleisha unable to him because of the coronavirus.

Leaving the two behind was the hardest part for the 30-year old, but he knew he had plenty of support back home to get him through.

Winning the $400,000 jackpot for being the fastest to conquer Mount Midoriyama would allow them to get back to Ireland and introduce Corah to the family.

"When I was there, I really felt like I was representing Ireland," Culloty said.

Australian Ninja Warrior returns to Nine for Season 4 on Sunday at 7pm. Culloty's heat airs on August 2.

