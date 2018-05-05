Artwork to celebrate Boyne's pioneers

HISTORIC ART: Beryl Wood has painted a number of artworks that will go on display in Wyndham Park Boyne Island.

HISTORIC ART: Beryl Wood has painted a number of artworks that will go on display in Wyndham Park Boyne Island. Matt Taylor GLA010518ARTS

LOCAL artist, Beryl Wood, has just unveiled her latest creation, 18 painted timber poles celebrating the lives of Boyne Islands' pioneers.

The 83-year-old said it had been a fun project, but slightly challenging.

"We made a few changes like using thicker and higher, round poles which made painting them a bit harder because I'm pretty short," she said.

"Also, because of their weight, I had to get my husband Keith to move them around for me."

Over a period of a few weeks Beryl painted the poles in her own unique style.

"There is the lighthouse keeper, a fisherman, fruit and veg farmers, school children and a nurse to name a few," Beryl said.

Turtle Way Artscape project member, Maxine Brushe, said Beryl's artwork will join the nine others already in place in the area including the kangaroo sculpture and stainless steel mudcrabs marching over the path near Canoe Point.

There are some wonderful artists in town and it's great to see their works celebrating our regions' attractions and history.

"The idea to install artwork around the area came from the positive feedback we received from the seahorse sculpture at Tannum Main beach on the Millennium Esplanade."

"The seahorse was the start, so a group of us got together about seven years ago to look at ways of adding similar artwork in the area to enhance the landscape."

Funding for the artwork is sourced from a variety of local groups including Boyne Smelters, Rotary, Lions and the Boyne Tannum Arts Community.

The paint, and anti-graffiti clear finish was supplied by Wood and Johnson Painters.

The poles will be Beryl's third contribution to Gladstone public art scene.

"I organised the painting of the wall mural outside the Community Advisory Service building, when it was the old library, then we painted the poles underneath the new library," she said.

"Do you know, not one of them has been vandalised and that says a lot about Gladstone doesn't it?"

Her latest display will be installed at Wyndham Park later this month.

Plaques will be added to them describing the people depicted, along with some history of the area.