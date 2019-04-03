Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BRUNCH: Sunday's event was attended by 17 artists.
BRUNCH: Sunday's event was attended by 17 artists.
News

ARTSY MINDS: Brushes and bubbly make for a successful event

Noor Gillani
by
3rd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVENTEEN participants channelled their inner Picasso on Sunday at Art Matters' Bubbles and Brushes event.

Art tutor Irene Sparks said she and fellow tutor Hayley Ridden started with demonstrations to help attendees create their own take-home pieces.

"About halfway through the exercise we stopped and had a brunch," Ms Spark said.

"We had plenty of food and plenty of bubbles and then went back to finish.

"It went extremely well. All 17 participants did a really worthwhile painting to take home and we've had many people ask to come back so that's good news."

She said the Art Matters gallery on Pitt St was home to regular public events for various age groups. "On Monday evening we have drawing and we have quite a substantial group coming to that and on Tuesday morning we have a general art group,"

she said.

"Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons we have children's art sessions.

"And on weekends we get different artists from other parts of the country to come and do workshops."

She said upcoming events included two children's clay workshops to be held during the school holidays.

Entry fees vary per event.

People interesting in attending an Art Matters workshop can phone Ms Sparks on 49722493 between 8.30am-3.30pm.

art activities art matters gallery arts and crafts arts and culture gladstone art
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Helicopter patrols set to begin around Central Qld

    premium_icon Helicopter patrols set to begin around Central Qld

    News Find out where and why you'll see low flying choppers in April and May.

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    New journalist joins team at The Observer

    premium_icon New journalist joins team at The Observer

    Offbeat Meet the newest team member

    • 3rd Apr 2019 11:00 AM
    Businesses will be clowning around for a cause this weekend

    premium_icon Businesses will be clowning around for a cause this weekend

    News They have a history with Clown Doctors that spans over two decades.

    Reef project combines indigenous knowledge, Western science

    premium_icon Reef project combines indigenous knowledge, Western science

    News It is one of seven major projects linked to the Gladstone region.