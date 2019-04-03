ARTSY MINDS: Brushes and bubbly make for a successful event

SEVENTEEN participants channelled their inner Picasso on Sunday at Art Matters' Bubbles and Brushes event.

Art tutor Irene Sparks said she and fellow tutor Hayley Ridden started with demonstrations to help attendees create their own take-home pieces.

"About halfway through the exercise we stopped and had a brunch," Ms Spark said.

"We had plenty of food and plenty of bubbles and then went back to finish.

"It went extremely well. All 17 participants did a really worthwhile painting to take home and we've had many people ask to come back so that's good news."

She said the Art Matters gallery on Pitt St was home to regular public events for various age groups. "On Monday evening we have drawing and we have quite a substantial group coming to that and on Tuesday morning we have a general art group,"

she said.

"Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons we have children's art sessions.

"And on weekends we get different artists from other parts of the country to come and do workshops."

She said upcoming events included two children's clay workshops to be held during the school holidays.

Entry fees vary per event.

People interesting in attending an Art Matters workshop can phone Ms Sparks on 49722493 between 8.30am-3.30pm.