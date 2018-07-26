Arts and culture funding comparable in budget

Combined schools production of Shrek the musical at the GECC in March.

GLADSTONE Regional Council committed $7.7million to arts and culture in the 2018/19 budget.

From that figure $3.9million is set aside for performing arts and entertainment, $940,000 for arts and heritage and $2.9million for library services.

The funding is slightly up from the previous budget ($7.5m in 2017/18) but down from the $9.9m allocated in 2016/17.

Gladstone Region councillor Cindi Bush said any investment in the arts was worthwhile.

"It's a direct investment to your community and it has been proven that, particularly in hard times, you should make investments in arts because they're healing, they're networking and they create little sparks of bright light in hard times,” she said.

"What we've done under the restructure is looked at all our amenities and brought them together under the one umbrella, so we've got better understanding across the board of community needs and wants in the arts field and that pools our budget for those areas and get bigger bang for our buck.”