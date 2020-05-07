Menu
Artists turn trash into treasure

Sam Reynolds
7th May 2020 4:00 PM
A COMPETITION had Gladstone residents turn marine debris into art.

The Sculptures by Gladstone Harbour winners were announced at last weekend’s Boyne Tannum HookUp.

Local artist Christine Holden took out the judge’s choice award and primary school student Ruby Davison won the people’s choice award.

Apart from bragging rights as the inaugural winners, they also won a trip to Heron Island.

HookUp president Jennifer McGuire said the sculptures were of a high standard.

“They’re not only quality in visual appeal but also quality for the environmental messaging they both sent,” Ms McGuire said.

Covid-19 had interrupted exhibition plans, so Ms McGuire encouraged people to start preparing their entries now for 2021.

“You don’t have to be an artist, just give it a go,” she said.

