Artist Tanya Kalantary showcases some of her work
News

Artist captures the heart of Australia

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Feb 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 10th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
A GLADSTONE artist has been blown away by support for her work.

Tanya Kalantary has always loved art and even studied visual arts at university, but it's only recently that she's turned it into a money-making business.

"It's only really the last two years I've put most of my attention and focus into the art side of things to try and be one of those rare species who make a living out of being an artist," Kalantary said.

She specialises in colourful Australiana paintings and does commissions, which she sends across the country.

"My work is really intricate, it looks like a mess close up," she said.

"It's all patterned and really detailed but from far away the image comes out."

Kalantary said her most popular print was one of a black cockatoo.

"I do a lot of Australian birds," she said.

Social media has played a big part in getting exposure for her art as she tries to share her work on as many social media platforms as she possibly can.

"That's really the only way I can get my name and work out to the broader community," she said.

"I try to share my work to see if I can get some support from people."

Recently, Kalantary joined the Buy from a Bush Business group on Facebook.

The group focuses on connecting sellers from the Australian bush with buyers across the country, and with almost 200,000 members, there's no shortage of either.

It aims to help areas affected by drought, fire and floods get back on their feet.

"They're all people who are happy and willing to buy from rural and regional areas in Australia, so it's a great way to get your name out," Kalantary said.

Items people sell include crafts, handmade toys, artwork and household items.

"I'd seen a lot of it last year leading up to Christmas and didn't think much of it," she said.

"I posted for the first time the other day and have had really good feedback from it."

To check out her art, visit Tanya Kalantary - Artist on Facebook.

