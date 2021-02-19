Artists release new album in time for Agnes Blues festival

Sibling duo Innocent Eve are kicking off the new year in style with the release of their latest album “Vikings” and latest single “Three Quarter Time”.

The pair will perform at the 14th Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival this weekend.

After the success of previous single "Mixed Bag", siblings Rachel and Bec shift gears with their new single "Three Quarter Time" that is best described as a heartfelt reflection on loneliness.

"I wrote this song during a lonely time in my life, after moving a long way from my family and friends," Bec said.

"I suppose 'Three Quarter Time' is a cry for help, about wanting someone to take my loneliness away.

"I had an aching for connection during a long, self-imposed solitude, but at the same time I was so afraid to connect with anyone."

While the sisters are bound together through the power of music, that bind has become even stronger as Bec continues her battle with cancer.

Rachel is her ever-present companion and biggest supporter.

"We just want to move forward and share our music," Rachel said.

"There's no such thing as a perfect time, and with the uncertainty around Bec's cancer, we just want to get it out into the world."

"Three Quarter Time" was produced by Matt Fell at his Love HZ Studios in Sydney, with the video shot by Duncan Toombs of The Filmery, both of whom have won multiple ARIA and Golden Guitar awards.

The duo's third studio album, "Viking" was released on Friday.

You can catch Innocent Eve performing at the below festivals:

19th - 21st February - Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival - Agnes Water - QLD

23rd - 25th April - Adora Downs Country Rockin' Blues Shindig - Darling Downs - QLD