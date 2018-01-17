Artists recycle for the Harbour Festival

MUSICAL: Julie Miers prepares a playable drumming art installation for the Gladstone Harbour Festival this Easter, from March 28-April 1.

THREE artists have been asked to produce musical instrument installations for the upcoming Gladstone Harbour Festival, but there's one catch.

The work has to be made from recycled materials.

The public art project was the result of a partnership between Gladstone Festival and Events and the Creative Recycling Centre.

It was supported by a Regional Arts Development Fund grant.

Tracey Smith, president of the Creative Recycling Centre said this was an opportunity to create a conversation about ways the community could reduce, recycle and reuse everyday objects in a fun and entertaining way

Tannum Sands artist Julie Miers was commissioned and has completed two of her three musical installations, and said creating a work from recycled objects affected the end result.

"It's not a matter of wanting something, it's what you find. Sometimes it turns out better," she said.

Julie said she found a lot of the materials for her art works in op shops and dumps.

"It's nice to bring an awareness to the importance of the environment while doing art," she said.

The artists were asked to produce work that people could play.

Julie tried to cater for different ages, creating small drums, hand drums and different sticks to make noises.

"I think the kids will be noisy (during the festival)," she said.

Rosemary Anderson, another Tannum artist, was also commissioned for the project.

"I know there'll be a lot of drums, there'll be a lot of bashing, I thought it'd be nice to have something with a delicate noise," she said.

To achieve this, Rosemary made two musical chimes installations.

"The first one is a kitchen chimes, hanging from a frame is little objects - all kitchen stuff, teapots, sugar bowls, spoons, saucepan lids," she said.

The second one was built using an industrial fan front and found objects like brass cupboard handles and pie tins.

The third artist commissioned for the project was Katrina Elliott.