Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Biloela nurses Kara Quinn and Cody Francisco with artist Katrina Elliott at the official opening of the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife exhibition.
Biloela nurses Kara Quinn and Cody Francisco with artist Katrina Elliott at the official opening of the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife exhibition.
News

Artist’s plea: Healthcare workers need support too

Tegan Annett
, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOMETHING as simple as mowing their lawn or asking “are you OK” could make a big difference to healthcare workers, a Gladstone artist said.

After recently opening an exhibition that celebrated the region’s nurses and midwives, Katrina Elliott is urging residents to show support towards those on the frontline amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her exhibition, International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, closed early to help prevent the spread of the virus, but Ms Elliott’s work of celebrating healthcare workers is not done.

Ms Elliott said it was a timely reminder for residents to be supportive of the region’s hospital staff, from the nurses and doctors to the cleaners.

Her exhibition followed 18 months of work completed in conjunction with the Gladstone Hospital, notably the opening of an art gallery at the hospital.

Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum's Di Paddick and artist Katrina Elliott at the official opening of the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife exhibition.
Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum's Di Paddick and artist Katrina Elliott at the official opening of the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife exhibition.

The work featured stories from nine midwives and nurses. “Over the past 18 months it really has opened my eyes up to the kind of work that nurses and midwives really do,” Ms Elliott said.

“We need to take the pressure off, by grabbing something at the grocery shop for them, mowing their lawns or just checking in to see if there’s anything you can do to help.”

While Gladstone does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19, several people have been tested for the virus.

Ms Elliott is in the process of publishing some of the works online.

She has also made “postcards” available online, an initiative that allows people to send a postcard to a healthcare worker to thank them.

“These guys could very well be about to face very stressful times ahead, we need to let them know we are here to support them,” she said.

For information and to see updates on a digital version of the exhibition, visit the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife – Gladstone Region Facebook page.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Action in and out of the ring at fight night

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Action in and out of the ring at fight night

        News Organisers had to change the crowd arrangements due to coronavirus recommendations, but that didn’t stop the fun.

        Airport security concerns amid coronavirus

        premium_icon Airport security concerns amid coronavirus

        Travel The Airport CEO has expressed his concerns about virus impact

        Man suffers burns from campfire

        premium_icon Man suffers burns from campfire

        News PARAMEDICS were called to Lowmead in the early hours of the morning after reports a...

        PHOTOS: An afternoon at the drags

        premium_icon PHOTOS: An afternoon at the drags

        News A small crowd gathered to watch cars speed up the track at Benaraby Dragway. Were...