Artist’s plea: Healthcare workers need support too

Biloela nurses Kara Quinn and Cody Francisco with artist Katrina Elliott at the official opening of the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife exhibition.

Biloela nurses Kara Quinn and Cody Francisco with artist Katrina Elliott at the official opening of the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife exhibition.

SOMETHING as simple as mowing their lawn or asking “are you OK” could make a big difference to healthcare workers, a Gladstone artist said.

After recently opening an exhibition that celebrated the region’s nurses and midwives, Katrina Elliott is urging residents to show support towards those on the frontline amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her exhibition, International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, closed early to help prevent the spread of the virus, but Ms Elliott’s work of celebrating healthcare workers is not done.

Ms Elliott said it was a timely reminder for residents to be supportive of the region’s hospital staff, from the nurses and doctors to the cleaners.

Her exhibition followed 18 months of work completed in conjunction with the Gladstone Hospital, notably the opening of an art gallery at the hospital.

Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum's Di Paddick and artist Katrina Elliott at the official opening of the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife exhibition.

The work featured stories from nine midwives and nurses. “Over the past 18 months it really has opened my eyes up to the kind of work that nurses and midwives really do,” Ms Elliott said.

“We need to take the pressure off, by grabbing something at the grocery shop for them, mowing their lawns or just checking in to see if there’s anything you can do to help.”

While Gladstone does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19, several people have been tested for the virus.

Ms Elliott is in the process of publishing some of the works online.

She has also made “postcards” available online, an initiative that allows people to send a postcard to a healthcare worker to thank them.

“These guys could very well be about to face very stressful times ahead, we need to let them know we are here to support them,” she said.

For information and to see updates on a digital version of the exhibition, visit the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife – Gladstone Region Facebook page.