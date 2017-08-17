29°
News

Artists getting excited for prestigious awards

Di Paddick | 17th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
CELEBRATION: Crowd gathers outside GRAGM for previous awards.
CELEBRATION: Crowd gathers outside GRAGM for previous awards. Kim Price

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LOCAL artists are anxiously watching their letterboxes, in anticipation of the arrival of their 2017 Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards entry forms.

Initiated in 1974 by the Gladstone and District Artists Club, the awards provide local artists with the opportunity to exhibit their work.

The inaugural event, the GDAC Annual Art Show, was held at Anderson Autos and in subsequent years the exhibition found residencies at Friends Department Store, Potters Place and the Gladstone City Theatre before finding a permanent home in 1985, at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum.

Curator Jo Duke said the finishing touches were being applied in readiness for the release of the 2017 entry forms.

"We've been working hard in preparation for the 42nd year of the region's prestigious awards,” she said.

"The final edits are under way and artists are urged to check that their records with the Gallery & Museum are up to date, to be sure they don't miss out.”

"Add your name to the mailing list or update your details online at http://gragm.qld.gov.au.”

DATE CLAIMER

WHAT do a railway worker, a home science teacher, a midwife, a motor mechanic and builder have in common?

They're all stories of local special seniors featured in the 2017 Our Priceless Past project, to be officially launched by Gladstone Region Mayor, Cr Matt Burnett, from 1pm next Thursday August 24.

Written by Year 9 students of Tannum Sands State High School, the personal stories are accompanied by precious memorabilia from family archives.

Gladstone Observer
$454m road overhaul leads to port, agriculture industry mecca

$454m road overhaul leads to port, agriculture industry...

A ROAD upgrades wish list has Gladstone Regional Council and western farmers dreaming of better access to Gladstone's "world class" port.

ALP selects coal mine worker to contest Callide

UPHILL BATTLE: Darren Blackwood has been announced as the Labor candidate for Callide.

Darren Blackwood gets the nod.

Will Ruby be crowned Australia's toughest working dog?

James and Ruby from Monto will be competing in this year's Cobber Challenge.

Monto's hardest working dog competes in 2017 Cobber Challenge.

Expert tips on running the Botanic to Bridge

B2B READY: Brian Drever, Morgan Drever, Sarah Bowden and Andy Peever with Declan Bowden, 7, and Ciarra Bowden, 8. All six will run in the 2017 Botanic to Bridge on Sunday.

IMPORTANT tips to make sure you finish the race.

Local Partners

Gladstone goat farmer hopes to milk awards at Ekka

Lesley is not kidding around!

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Six projects, park upgrades to get nod at meeting

BIG BUDGET: Barney Point Park will receive the most funds from the council's proposed upgrades to six parks.

Gladstone Regional Council is expected to approve six park upgrades.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

A taste of the theatre for the very young

A show for the very young, giving them a taste of the theatre.

Fancy a head full of Coldplay on Samsung VR?

Coldplay will come to you in VR

Supergroup's Chicago show will be streamed in virtual reality

CMC ROCKS: Organisers reveal 2018 festival dates

CMC Rocks will return to Willowbank in March, 2018.

Country music fans mark these dates in your calendar

MOVIE REVIEW: Cinderella story classic comedy of errors

Toni Collette in a scene from the movie Madame.

EVERY time Toni Collette does comedy, a fairy takes flight.

Nikki responds to rumours she’s now dating Richie

Nikki Gogan, Richie Strahan and Alex Nation on The Bachelor.

Bachelor runner-up has responded to rumours she’s now dating Richie.

The Dark Tower review round-up

Idris Elba and Tom Taylor in a scene from the movie The Dark Tower.

Stephen King adaptation disappoints both newbies and fans.

WATCH: Johann Ofner's run on Australia’s Ninja Warrior

Johann Ofner on Ninja Warrior

Ofner’s girlfriend, model Kati Garnett, shared a montage of series

A HOME TO CALL HOME&#39;

11 Wyara Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Occasionally you come across a home that is perfect, one that ticks all the boxes and when you inspect this spacious home you may well feel 'this is the one'. The...

RELATIVELY NEW - THE PRICE IS RIGHT!

14 Seagull Boulevard, Kirkwood 4680

House 3 2 2 $240,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 14 SEAGULL BOULEVARD to the market. This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the first home buyer...

A HOME FOR THE FAMILY

64 Cavella Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

A home for the family, 64 Cavella is new to the market and priced for immediate sale. Inspections can be arranged to check out this low-set brick home. With...

Mortgagee Exercising Power of Sale/Good Reasons to Buy!..

28 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $290,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Market Agents of this low maintenance brick residence that you'll be proud to call HOME as all you have to do...

Just Move In and Relax!

9 Short Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented low maintenance brick home that boasts the winning combination...

WHETHER YOU&#39;RE A FIRST TIME BUYER OR INVESTOR.THIS IS NOT ONE TO BE MISSED!

24 Bell Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 1 Auction 19th...

A great opportunity to secure this family home which features a spacious open plan kitchen and dining room, a separate lounge, three bedrooms, and a bathroom.

Owner&#39;s Have Relocated - This is A Must See Family Home With A Difference?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 Offers Around...

There is a tangible difference between a house and a home and this is certainly one home that is worthy of your inspection! From the first moment you arrive at 6...

Looking For A Beach-side Getaway..!

5/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $79,000

We are delighted to introduce Apartment 5 located at "Beach Breeze Apartments" to the current property market. The apartment is conveniently positioned near...

Massive Family Home With Panoramic Views

5-7 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 3 2 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone is proud to introduce 5-7 Piper Street to the current property market as it is one of the most exciting properties to hit the market this...

An opportunity for all ages!

19 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $210,000

We are proud to present 19 Whitbread Road to the market. Whether you are an investor, first home buyer or retiree, this home will cater for you. Features at a...

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

How we got a rental straight away on the Coast

Rita and David Allara, moved down from Townsville, paid three months up front rent to secure the place at flash new unit block in Kings Beach.

Genius move helps secure rental property

Council's hot property at Agnes set to go under the hammer

GOING, GOING: Gladstone Regional Council will auction off two town houses at Agnew Water.

Units once built for council workers up for sale.

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause