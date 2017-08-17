Artists getting excited for prestigious awards

LOCAL artists are anxiously watching their letterboxes, in anticipation of the arrival of their 2017 Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards entry forms.

Initiated in 1974 by the Gladstone and District Artists Club, the awards provide local artists with the opportunity to exhibit their work.

The inaugural event, the GDAC Annual Art Show, was held at Anderson Autos and in subsequent years the exhibition found residencies at Friends Department Store, Potters Place and the Gladstone City Theatre before finding a permanent home in 1985, at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum.

Curator Jo Duke said the finishing touches were being applied in readiness for the release of the 2017 entry forms.

"We've been working hard in preparation for the 42nd year of the region's prestigious awards,” she said.

"The final edits are under way and artists are urged to check that their records with the Gallery & Museum are up to date, to be sure they don't miss out.”

"Add your name to the mailing list or update your details online at http://gragm.qld.gov.au.”

DATE CLAIMER

WHAT do a railway worker, a home science teacher, a midwife, a motor mechanic and builder have in common?

They're all stories of local special seniors featured in the 2017 Our Priceless Past project, to be officially launched by Gladstone Region Mayor, Cr Matt Burnett, from 1pm next Thursday August 24.

Written by Year 9 students of Tannum Sands State High School, the personal stories are accompanied by precious memorabilia from family archives.