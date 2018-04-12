Artists featured in exhibition: gone but far from forgotten

DELICATE WORK: Exhibition and education officer Rebecca Lush adjusting works by Jeanette Albury and Rosemary Anderson titled Fragile Balance.

DELICATE WORK: Exhibition and education officer Rebecca Lush adjusting works by Jeanette Albury and Rosemary Anderson titled Fragile Balance. Mike Richards GLA110418GALY

LAST Friday night, visitors joined councillor Rick Hansen for the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum's second official exhibition launch this year.

Three new exhibitions were launched: One Life - Two Decades On: Helmut Breckwoldt Retrospective, 'I Want to be in a Book' A Story About Cecil by Narelle Oliver and Fragile Balance.

Cr Hansen said the exhibitions provide a fascinating insight into the work of local and wider Queensland artists.

"Together (they) show an appreciation of all life, the natural, and the (man) made, and different perspectives that invite us to more closely consider our surroundings," he said.

The launch began with local artists Jeanette Albury and Rosemary Anderson introducing their exhibition Fragile Balance.

This exhibition is an artistic exploration of the mangrove ecosystems and nearby environments in the Gladstone harbour.

Accompanying the artwork are equipment and specimens from Boyne Island Educational Education Centre, giving visitors a closer look at the mangrove ecosystem and its associated plants and animals.

Robyn Sheahan-Bright spoke on behalf of the Oliver family to open 'I Want to be in a Book' A Story About Cecil.

This exhibition, by the late Queensland author and illustrator Narelle Oliver explores the development of her last picture book.

It contains works made for the book and is a retrospective of her stunning illustrative style. Ms Sheahan-Bright also spoke on behalf of the Breckwoldt family to open One Life - Two Decades On: Helmut Breckwoldt Retrospective, an exhibition prepared in collaboration with the Breckwoldt family.

This commemorative exhibition revisits one of Gladstone's most well-respected artists Helmut Breckwoldt. His watercolour prints and drawings continue to resonate, especially in Gladstone.

It's time to add to the conversation

Gladstone Regional Council has been reviewing its arts and culture policy and development plan.

The policy and plan will aim to enhance the liveability and appeal of the Gladstone Region.

Following a series of Join the Conversation meetings earlier this year, a brief three-minute survey has been developed for residents to contribute to the review.

If the future of the arts and culture in the Gladstone Region matters to you, make sure to 'Add to the Conversation', before April 20.

The survey is at: bit.ly/GladstoneRegionConversation (case sensitive).

Printed copies are available at council offices.

Call the gallery for more info on 4976 6766.

EXHIBITION CLOSING DATES

One Life - Two Decades On and 'I Want to be in a Book' will be on display in the art gallery and museum's O'Connell Gallery until May 5.

Fragile Balance will be on display in the Town Hall Gallery until May 19.