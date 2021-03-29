Artists come together for ultimate Bruce Hwy art project

15 artists, including 12 from the Gladstone Region, will come together in an collaborative effort to decorate the Bruce Highway with art.Â Pictured: Christine Holden, Katrina Elliot, Kristel Kelly and Belynda Waugh have all been chosen to participate.

15 artists, including 12 from the Gladstone Region, will come together in an collaborative effort to decorate the Bruce Highway with art.Â Pictured: Christine Holden, Katrina Elliot, Kristel Kelly and Belynda Waugh have all been chosen to participate.

Fifteen artists, including 12 from the Gladstone Region, will come together in an collaborative effort to decorate the Bruce Highway.

The Wrapt in Mugul project will place five large scale artworks along a 30 kilometre stretch of the Bruce Highway between the small townships of Bororen and Miriam Vale.

A further ten artworks will be placed in the rainforest setting at the base of Mugul, also known as Mount Colosseum.

Wrapt in Mugul founder and director Lee McIvor said the standard of submissions was high and the curatorial panel had a hard time deciding which artists would exhibit their artwork.

The curatorial panel consisted of Rockhampton Art Gallery director Bianca Acimovic, Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum curator Cameron Curd, Central Queensland University’s Helen Holden and Lee McIvor.

Katrina Elliot is one of the artists involved with The Wrapt in Mugul project

“This is the first time an arts project of this scale has been undertaken,” she said.

“We have artists from not only the Gladstone region but Sydney, Mackay and Bundaberg as well.

“We are particularly excited to have two Indigenous artists exhibiting work as part of the exhibition.”

Ms McIvor said four young artists aged 10 to 18-years-old had also been accepted for the project.

Local artist Kristel Kelly. (Image: D Paddick)

Ms McIvor said one of the aims of the Wrapt in Mugul project was to provide employment opportunities for local artists and raise their profile.

She said the project aimed to create a cultural tourism destination that encouraged visitors to stop and spend some time exploring the two small townships.

The project is supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland.

The 15 artists are:

Dylan Sarra

Jennifer Hollstein

Christine Holden

Belynda Waugh

Calum White

Margaret Worthington

Katrina Elliott

Jenny Fournier

Elara Kelly

Arthur Kelly

Bryony Harlock

Lesley Kane

Casey Harlock

Madwings – Maddison Gibbs & Jason Wing

Kristel Kelly